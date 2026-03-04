MEA sets up control room amid West Asia tensions, issues helpline numbers

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday announced the setting up of a special control room in view of the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the Gulf region. The ministry also released emergency contact numbers of Indian embassies across the region to assist Indian nationals.

In a statement, the MEA said the control room will function daily from 9 am to 9 pm. It can be contacted through the following numbers:

1800118797 (toll-free)

+91 11 23012113

+91 11 23014104

+91 11 23017905

Emergency helplines for Indian nationals

The MEA also shared emergency contact details of Indian embassies in multiple countries across the region:

Bahrain: +973 39418071

Iran: +989128109115 / +989128109102 / +989128109109 / +989932179359

Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899

Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378

Jordan: +962 770 422 276

Kuwait: +965 65501946

Lebanon: +961 76860128

Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (toll-free)

Qatar: +974 55647502

Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418

Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (toll-free)

Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093

United Arab Emirates (UAE): +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (toll-free)

India calls for early end to conflict

On Tuesday, the MEA had said that India raises its “voice clearly in favour of an early end to the conflict” in West Asia. It underlined that the safety and security of nearly 10 million Indian citizens living and working in the Gulf region remains the government’s “utmost priority”.

The ministry also noted that a significant share of India’s trade and energy supplies pass through the region, warning that any major disruption would have serious consequences for the Indian economy. “Government will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and take relevant decisions in the national interest,” the statement said.

The latest development follows coordinated US and Israeli airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities on February 28. The strikes targeted military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites and key regime infrastructure. The strikes also resulted in the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, significantly escalating tensions across the region.