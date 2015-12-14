Chennai Floods
-
January 12, 2016, Tuesday
Chennai floods won't impact our revenues: Cognizant
Reaffirms full-year revenue guidance of $12.41 bn.
-
December 21, 2015, Monday
Tamil Nadu ask Centre to release Rs 2,000 crore immediately
State Chief Minister apprised ground situation to the Union Finance Minister and sought more financial assistance
-
December 21, 2015, Monday
Puducherry govt to give Rs 114.45 crore flood relief to affected families
Each affected family would get Rs 4,000
-
December 20, 2015, Sunday
Jaitley asks financial players what flood-rehab steps they have taken
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today reviewed financial services in the flood-hit districts in Tamil Nadu
-
December 20, 2015, Sunday
Jaitley asks banks to grant loans on 'mission mode' in rain-hit Tamil Nadu
Finance Minister said that the eventual target is that almost every legitimate claimant should be entertained
-
December 20, 2015, Sunday
Take cues from Chennai floods to become a more insured society, says Jaitely
Says assistance can only be a temporary and transient measure
-
December 20, 2015, Sunday
Ensure aid to Tamil Nadu flood victims: Arun Jaitley
Describing the recent rains that lashed Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu as "unprecedented", Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ...
-
December 18, 2015, Friday
Royal Enfield's facilities near Chennai are back into full production
Due to the recent rains, the factories were shut and later commenced production with an initial utilisation of 50%
-
December 18, 2015, Friday
Chennai floods: Madras HC quashes PIL seeking postponement of CBSE exams
Petitioner P R Baloasubramanian, a city-based advocate & father of a Class X CBSE student, prayed to the court to direct CBSE ...
-
December 17, 2015, Thursday
No further encroachments on water bodies: Madras HC
The bench gave the direction on a PIL by city-based NGO Manuneedhi Consumer And Environmental Protection Centre
-
December 15, 2015, Tuesday
Renault-Nissan donates Rs 1 crore for Tamil Nadu flood relief
The Alliance has strong roots in Chennai and will assist in all possible ways to restore normalcy
-
December 15, 2015, Tuesday
Contributions to Tamil Nadu relief work touch Rs 112 cr
Nissan India, Chettinad Cements, LMW, KVB and others contributed today
-
December 15, 2015, Tuesday
Post Chennai flood, consumer durable sales to see 20-25% growth
Retailers bouquet products to attract customers
-
December 15, 2015, Tuesday
Will always stand by you: Jayalalithaa tells flood-hit people
Calling herself a "dear sister" of the people, the AIADMK supremo said that her thoughts constantly revolved around them
-
December 14, 2015, Monday
Tamil Nadu allocates Rs 50 cr for restoration of flood-hit roads
The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned Rs 50 crore for immediate restoration of road network damaged in floods
-
December 14, 2015, Monday
Tamil Nadu wants Rs 5,000 cr for houses for flood-affected
J Jayalalithaa has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate special package for building houses damaged in recent
-
December 14, 2015, Monday
Fear of loss inundates Chennai auto components industry
Even as the city of Chennai has managed to limp back to normalcy, industries like Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) finding it ...
-
December 14, 2015, Monday
Chennai floods: Dubai-based 'Aster DM Healthcare' mobilises help for victims
The NRI healthcare company has sent a fully-equipped disaster management team comprising 25 specialists to flood-hit Chennai to ...
-
December 14, 2015, Monday
Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu
Torrential rains and floods had forced the closure of schools and colleges for nearly a month
-
December 14, 2015, Monday
Rains, not delay in taking decision, caused floods: TN govt
Govt dismisses reports which came heavily on the state administration for not taking decisions on time