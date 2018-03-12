ICC Cricket World Cup 2015
Australia lift their fifth World Cup
Clarke hits a match winning knock of 74
-
Srinivasan defends 10-team World Cup in 2019
He says the format gives the associate cricket nations a good chance at qualifying for the mega-event
-
As India wither, Twitter laments
Mercurial Indian fans lambast India's performance in the semis
-
World Cup Final: A Trans-Tasman Battle
The World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand will be a battle of equals. The match promises to be a fitting end to a great tournament
-
Unfair to blame Anushka for Kohli's poor form: Ganguly
After actress Anushka was attacked by the twitterati, Ganguly said it's sad to see the mindset of such people
-
Don't make a big deal out of Virat's dismissal: Dhoni
'Let's accept the fact that he played a shot that didn't pay off. It happens and it happens to a lot of batsmen'
-
Suresh Raina: India's unsung ODI hero
The southpaw rarely gets the plaudits he deserves, writes Dhruv Munjal
-
Indian bowlers: The best surprise the WC has thrown up so far
The Indian bowling unit has silenced its critics and has been at the heart of India's revival
-
Cricket World Cup 2015: How the teams' economies stack up
Defending champion India, which has won all its games so far in the CWC15, also fares the best in terms of key economic parameters such as GDP
-
Will someone stand up for the bowlers?
Modern day cricket is hugely in favour of the batsmen making it an uneven and at times, a boring contest
-
Cricket lover for a month
As cricket becomes more and more commercial by the day, Sayantani Kar, argues her case about why she split with her yesteryear love
