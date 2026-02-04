IPL 2026: Sun Pharma signs three-year principal sponsor deal with RCB

ALSO READ: Dhoni backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli for India's 2027 ODI World Cup plans Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited on Wednesday announced a three-year partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, coming on board as the franchise’s principal sponsor and health partner starting from IPL 2026. The agreement marks Sun Pharma’s first-ever entry into cricket sponsorship and a major step in expanding its corporate brand presence through sport.

Jersey presence and stadium visibility

As part of the association, Sun Pharma’s logo will feature on the front of RCB’s playing jersey, the official green kit and training apparel. The partnership also includes prominent branding across the stadium during RCB’s home matches, ensuring year-long visibility throughout the IPL season.

Brand connect through cricket

Sun Pharma Managing Director Kirti Ganorkar said the partnership reflects the shared values of leadership, consistency and innovation between the two brands. He added that cricket’s unmatched reach in India offers an opportunity to bring fans closer to the company behind medicines used by millions every day.

Focus beyond on-field branding

RCB COO Rajesh Menon noted that the collaboration is designed to go beyond logo placement, with plans for fan engagement across digital platforms and match-day experiences. He said Sun Pharma’s entry as principal sponsor strengthens RCB’s efforts to build meaningful, impact-driven partnerships.

Linked to corporate campaign

The sponsorship aligns with Sun Pharma’s recent corporate brand campaign highlighting its patient-centric mission of touching 1,000 lives every minute. Through its association with RCB, the company aims to translate that message to a wider audience during the IPL.

Sun Pharma operates across specialty generics, innovative medicines and consumer healthcare, with a global manufacturing footprint, while RCB competes in India’s premier T20 league and remains one of the tournament’s most-followed franchises.