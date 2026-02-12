Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Business / Ravi Bishnoi backs tech brand Edify as brand ambassador and investor

Ravi Bishnoi backs tech brand Edify as brand ambassador and investor

The partnership signals Edify's intent to accelerate brand-building efforts as demand for affordable, high-performance computing continues to grow across the country.

Ravi Bishnoi has backed tech based laptop platform Edify both as a brand ambassador and an investor

Ravi Bishnoi has backed tech based laptop platform Edify both as a brand ambassador and an investor

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Technology-led refurbished laptop platform Edify has announced Indian cricketer Ravi Bishnoi as its brand ambassador and angel investor, marking a significant step in the company’s expansion journey. Founded in 2023 and backed by Prime Venture Partners and Beenext, the startup has already served more than 50,000 customers across India and recorded 5x growth over the past year. It is now targeting $10 million in annual recurring revenue by the end of the next financial year. 
The partnership signals Edify’s intent to accelerate brand-building efforts as demand for affordable, high-performance computing continues to grow across the country.
 
Tapping into an $11 Billion Opportunity
 
 
India’s secondary electronics market is estimated to be worth $11 billion, yet much of it remains unorganised. Refurbished laptops are often sold through offline grey-market channels with minimal quality assurance, creating hesitation among buyers.
 
Edify aims to formalise this space by positioning itself as a technology-first certification layer. Through enterprise asset sourcing, AI-led diagnostics, and transparent grading systems, the company seeks to shift refurbished purchases from being purely price-driven decisions to trusted, brand-led choices. 

Also Read

Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Italy on top with quick wickets

Nabi arguing with the umpire (PIC: X/@Zubair887)

T20 WC 2026: ICC fines Mohammad Nabi after heated exchange with umpires

Kiwi pacer Jacob Duffy is playing his first T20 World Cup at the age of 26

Kiwi pacer Jacob Duffy relishes T20 World Cup debut after breakthrough year

T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy pitch report

T20 WC 2026: Nepal vs Italy pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats

Nepal vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting details

Nepal vs Italy live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 match?

 
Laptop penetration in India remains low, with only about 9% of households owning a computer. Edify estimates that nearly 220 million households are still awaiting their first laptop, underlining a vast affordability gap that certified refurbished platforms are now working to bridge.
 
Technology at the Core
 
At the heart of Edify’s operations is a proprietary intelligence stack featuring automated testing, predictive procurement, and workflow optimisation. Each device undergoes a multi-stage certification process powered by data-driven diagnostics, ensuring consistent quality at scale while maintaining strong unit economics.
 
The model reflects a broader evolution in re-commerce, where differentiation increasingly comes from software, data systems, and consumer trust rather than simple inventory aggregation.
 
Bishnoi’s Strategic Alignment
 
Ravi Bishnoi’s association extends beyond endorsement. By investing personally in the company, the cricketer aligns himself with Edify’s focus on digital inclusion and access.
 
Growing up in a small village near Jodhpur, Bishnoi’s journey resonates with Edify’s mission to democratise premium computing for students, creators, and young professionals.
 
Ashwini Purohit, Co-founder, Edify, said: “India doesn’t lack devices. It lacks trust and accessibility. Our goal has been to rebuild the refurbished category from the ground up with technology, transparency, and strong consumer experience. Ravi joining as both ambassador and investor signals that this shift is becoming mainstream.”
 
Ravi Bishnoi added: “Access to the right tools can change a person’s journey. Edify is making premium laptops accessible to people who need them most, and I’m excited to support that mission both as an ambassador and an investor.”
 
Expansion Plans Ahead
 
Looking forward, Edify plans to strengthen its footprint in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, expand into adjacent computing categories, and build enterprise and fintech partnerships aimed at extending device lifecycles.
 
With corporate IT refresh cycles accelerating and millions of devices entering secondary markets annually, Edify believes India is on the cusp of an organised re-commerce transformation, one defined by AI-driven quality control, trusted branding, and capital-efficient supply chains

More From This Section

Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues joins Tvarra as investor partner to empower women riders

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham face £4.5bn takeover bid led by Brooklyn Earick Consortium

Dream11

Domestic Leagues to European Cricket: Real-Money Gaming ban sparks ripples

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn joins ISPL as Ahmedabad team owner, expanding league's reach

India Test captain Shubman Gill Ben Stokes Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025

Cricket's popularity dips as basketball, MMA, F1 ignite youth sports fandom

Topics : Cricket News India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBank StrikeIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today