Big Tech enters cricket ecosystem as ICC partners Google ahead of T20 WC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has partnered with Google to introduce artificial intelligence-driven fan engagement tools at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Under the partnership, Google Gemini has been named the Official AI Fan Companion, while Google Pixel will serve as the Official Smartphone of the tournament. The collaboration is aimed at expanding digital touchpoints across the fan journey, from content discovery and interactive experiences to in-stadium engagement.

“This partnership brings together two global organisations united by consumer focus, scale, purpose and innovation,” ICC chief executive Sanjog Gupta said in a media release. “Google’s leadership in connection, search and discovery and artificial intelligence aligns strongly with the ICC’s ambition to serve fans better. Together, we will use technology to deepen engagement, enhance experiences and make cricket more accessible and meaningful for fans worldwide.”

Google said the initiative builds on its earlier engagement with the ICC during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 and reflects its broader push to embed generative artificial intelligence in consumer-facing platforms.

“We are bringing together Gemini’s generative capabilities and Pixel’s advanced imaging to deliver features that empower fans with new avenues for creativity and celebration,” said Shekar Khosla, vice-president of marketing at Google India. “We are excited to see how these innovations help a new generation of digital-first fans engage with the sport.”

Interactive features and content tools

The partnership has been launched with an interactive campaign titled Craziest Fan Kaun, which allows users to create personalised avatars using Gemini’s image-generation capabilities. Selected participants will receive an in-stadium experience at a World Cup match, wearing artificial intelligence-designed looks created through the platform.

Beyond campaigns, Gemini will be integrated into the fan experience through a dedicated “Explore Cricket” section within the application. The feature will offer interactive tools such as simplified explanations of complex rules, quizzes, player-guessing games and creative challenges related to cricket formats, with content updated weekly.

Gemini will also generate "insight cards" that synthesise publicly available information to create shareable snapshots on players, milestones and trivia, designed to support social media engagement and content sharing.

Pixel’s role in match coverage

As the Official Smartphone, Google Pixel will be used to capture high-quality visuals from within stadiums, leveraging advanced camera and video capabilities. The content will be distributed across digital platforms to provide additional perspectives of match action.

The ICC said the features announced so far represent the initial phase of the partnership, with additional artificial intelligence-driven tools to be introduced closer to the tournament. The collaboration reflects a broader trend in global sports, where governing bodies and technology firms are increasingly using generative artificial intelligence to reshape fan engagement and digital strategy.