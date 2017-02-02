JUST IN
You are here » Home » Events » Business Standard Fund Cafe » Fund Cafe 2016

ABOUT EVENT

While equity mutual fund assets have more than doubled in the last two years, what are the key reasons for this growth? And what factors will drive future growth? What are the possible hurdles and how can they be overcome? Can the mutual fund industry come up with new-age solutions? MDs and CEOs of leading mutual funds come together at the Business Standard Fund Cafe to deliberate on the road ahead.

Tuesday, August 30, 10 am onwards. Followed by lunch. Rooftop Rendezvous, The Taj Mahal Palace, Apollo Bunder, Mumbai

PANELIST

 

Nimesh Shah

MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Milind Barve

MD, HDFC Mutual Fund

Sundeep Sikka

Executive Director & CEO, Reliance Mutual Fund

Dinesh Kumar Khare

MD, SBI

Leo Puri

MD, UTI Mutual Fund

Nilesh Shah

CEO, Kotak Mutual Fund

 

 

 