While equity mutual fund assets have more than doubled in the last two years, what are the key reasons for this growth? And what factors will drive future growth? What are the possible hurdles and how can they be overcome? Can the mutual fund industry come up with new-age solutions? MDs and CEOs of leading mutual funds come together at the Business Standard Fund Cafe to deliberate on the road ahead.
Tuesday, August 30, 10 am onwards. Followed by lunch. Rooftop Rendezvous, The Taj Mahal Palace, Apollo Bunder, Mumbai
Nimesh Shah
MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Milind Barve
MD, HDFC Mutual Fund
Sundeep Sikka
Executive Director & CEO, Reliance Mutual Fund
Dinesh Kumar Khare
MD, SBI
Leo Puri
MD, UTI Mutual Fund
Nilesh Shah
CEO, Kotak Mutual Fund