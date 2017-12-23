-
March 09, 2018, Friday
Raise a glass! Next you check into hotel, your room might have wine on tap
About size of a large espresso machine, the latest in-room luxury preserves two opened bottles of wine for weeks at the perfect ...
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Putin praises 'feminine traits' of female bosses ahead of Women's Day
Russia's last female leader was Catherine the Great, who died in 1796
-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
'The Shape of Water' wins best picture as Oscars project diversity
Guillermo del Toro's outcast parable, The Shape of Water, was honoured as best picture, and del Toro won the best director Oscar
-
March 02, 2018, Friday
If business wants social cause, how about globalism?
Here's an approach to corporate activism that even Milton Friedman could love
-
February 23, 2018, Friday
Billy Graham: The Pastor who filled stadiums and counselled presidents
A central achievement of his was encouraging evangelical Protestants to regain the social influence they had once wielded
-
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
Spicy lamb burgers to clam pizza, eat around the world for $5 or less
Local experts reveal more than two dozen places from 18 global cities that serve destination dishes for less than $5, without a ...
-
February 12, 2018, Monday
Robin Hood Index: What if the richest person paid on govt's behalf?
The Robin Hood Index compares the net worth of each country's wealthiest person to his/her government's spending
-
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Global stock crash giving you panic attacks? Here's why you need not worry
What all this means is that the next time you hear that the stock market has set a new record low, or even a record high, know ...
-
January 29, 2018, Monday
Why some Saudi millenials won't dance to their young prince's tune
Many believe if the new Saudi Arabia won't police lifestyles like it used to, it won't provide cradle-to-grave welfare either
-
January 25, 2018, Thursday
Enemy is in retreat: Technology is starting to lose its war on journalism
Facebook's announcement is an admission that the company can't completely replace professional output with user-generated content
-
January 22, 2018, Monday
How Snapchat is helping one doctor transform medical training
The British colorectal surgeon used Snap's high-tech spectacles a year ago to walk rookie physicians and millions of curious ...
-
January 20, 2018, Saturday
The city where China built its atomic bombs, dark memories haunt the ruins
The site celebrates the patriotism of thousands of scientists and labourers, but dark aspects of its history go unmentioned
-
January 20, 2018, Saturday
A yearful of Trump: A changed America and its new-found 'wokeness'
It's a significant day today, one that marks a year of the world surviving Trump
-
January 20, 2018, Saturday
Another epic Rolex 'Daytona Ultimatum' auction is coming this year
Phillips may best its $17.8 million record for a single watch, writes Stephen Pulvirent
-
January 13, 2018, Saturday
Funny, nourishing, simple and comfort food dish rich in friendship
By definition, comfort foods are rich and creamy, or evocative of childhood pleasures
-
January 13, 2018, Saturday
Bali's picturesque town Ubud, where the cosmic and the commercial meet
Neeta Lal steps into Ubud, a town where the cosmic and the commercial meet
-
January 10, 2018, Wednesday
How to keep a billion dollar fortune in the family, South Korea style
South Korea has some of the world's highest death duties
-
December 25, 2017, Monday
What makes Muslim ban 3.0 so dangerous
The Supreme Court's decision to let the indefinite ban go forward will certainly embolden Trump and his hardline supporters
-
December 24, 2017, Sunday
An investor's best friend: China's booming pet market sparks deals
The growing popularity of pets is turning China into a magnet for local and global firms
-
December 23, 2017, Saturday
By stressing quantity over quality, travel industry has sparked a backlash
Increasing the number of visitors has generated profits for travel companies but it has not always benefited local communities ...
