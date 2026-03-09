Monday, March 09, 2026 | 02:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / IMF urges preparation for 'unthinkable' amid prolonged West Asia conflict

IMF urges preparation for 'unthinkable' amid prolonged West Asia conflict

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warns a prolonged West Asia conflict could hit market sentiment, growth and inflation, urging policymakers to prepare for a "new normal" of global shocks

Kristalina Georgieva, Kristalina

Georgieva spoke after oil surged toward $120 a barrel on Monday before paring gains amid escalating conflict in West Asia (Photo: PTI)

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 2:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Erica Yokoyama
 
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said lengthy hostilities in West Asia would risk hitting markets and economies, while throwing up unexpected challenges that require policymakers to prepare for a “new normal.”  
“If the new conflict proves prolonged, it has clear and obvious potential to affect market sentiment, growth and inflation, placing new demands on policymakers,” Georgieva said Monday at a symposium in Tokyo. 
 
She added that new shocks could emerge even after the conflict ends, underscoring the outlook for continued uncertainty. “In this new global environment, think of the unthinkable and prepare for it,” she added.
 
 
These points backed up the IMF’s view that nations need to sort out their domestic policies to ensure they have bandwidth to deal with shocks, she indicated.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Oil price rise not to have substantial impact on inflation: Sitharaman

Oil & Gas stocks: Technical outlook on Reliance, BPCL, HPCL, ONGC and Oil India by Kunal Kamble of Bonanza.

How to trade RIL, ONGC, OMCs stocks as crude oil prices soar 78% in 9 days?

Oil over $100: How the Strait of Hormuz crisis is shaking the world economy

Oil over $100: How the Strait of Hormuz crisis is shaking the world economy

Stock market crash

Oil above $100 may trigger 10% Nifty correction, drag P/E to 18x: ICICI Sec

Saudi Arabia, Iran war

Iran war could raise challenges for emerging market sovereigns: Fitch

 
Georgieva spoke after oil surged toward $120 a barrel on Monday before paring gains amid escalating conflict in West Asia and widening strain on oil shipping routes and the global energy infrastructure. The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait joined Iraq in reducing output on Sunday, as storage rapidly fills up due to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
 
The IMF chief said shipping traffic through Hormuz has fallen by 90 per cent. The strait carries about a fifth of global oil supply and LNG trade, including roughly half of Asia’s oil imports and a quarter of its LNG imports, she said. For Japan, that traffic accounts for nearly 60 per cent of its oil and 11 per cent of its LNG supplies, she said.
 
US President Donald Trump weighed in on the oil spike with a late-night post on his social media platform Truth Social, saying that short-term movements are a “very small price to pay.” He added prices will fall rapidly “when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over.”
 
Georgieva sketched out some of the economic damage that may result from West Asia crisis. She said a 10 per cent increase in energy prices persisting for a year would push global inflation up by 40 basis points and slow economic growth. The IMF will release a more detailed analysis in its upcoming World Economic Outlook report due in April, she added.
 
In the face of shocks, Georgieva urged policymakers to invest in strong institutions and policy frameworks to support resilient economies and private-sector-led growth at home. She also proposed using available policy space as needed provided that nations rebuild their buffers afterward.
 
In Japan, which relies on West Asia for about 90 per cent of its oil imports, the surge in crude prices combined with a weak yen raises the risk of stagflation. The shock could push the government to ramp up fiscal spending while complicating the central bank’s efforts to normalize policy.
 
“You have control over your domestic policies,” Georgieva said. “You can get your own house in the best position to face these shocks.”

More From This Section

Asian markets

West Asia crisis complicates rate outlook for Asian central banks

FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

GM's ACDelco re-enters India via licensing pact with Assurance Intl

crude oil, oil sector

G7 nations to consider emergency oil release amid global price surge

Saudi Aramco, oil refinery

Saudi Aramco offers spot crude as war disrupts global oil supplies

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Bangladesh closes universities to save electricity, fuel amid energy crisis

Topics : IMF International Monetary Fund Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveFMGC Stock StodayFull List of T20 World Cup WinnersStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance