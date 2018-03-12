-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Highly likely Russia behind spy poisoning: British PM Theresa May
She said Russia's ambassador in London had been summoned to explain whether it was "a direct action by the Russian state"
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
13 'exhilarating' books make it to Man Booker International prize longlist
The shortlist for the award will be announced on April 12 while the winner will be revealed on May 22
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Rise of violent Buddhist rhetoric in Asia defies common stereotypes
In many recent cases around Asia, this Buddhist aggression has been targeted toward Muslims
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Nepal plane crash: 50 dead on US-Bangla flight; Oli assures probe; updates
US Bangla passenger plane carrying 71 people crashed in Nepal, It was flying from Dhaka to Nepal
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
'Jeff Bezoz might spend all his fortune on making space travel cheaper'
Frederik Paulsen, a Swedish pharmaceutical titan and pole explorer said in jest at Explorers Club gala
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Turkey plane crash: 11 young women, including a Turkish heiress killed
The last videos posted to her account showed her and friends enjoying a concert by the British pop star Rita Ora at a popular ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Race to the moon still on even without Google's $20-mn prize for the winner
The team most likely to get to the moon first, the non-profit SpaceIL, is attempting the feat mostly to prove it can be done
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Bitcoin dealer in Finland plays cat and mouse with banks closing accounts
Prasos runs websites such as Coinmotion.com and Bittiraha.fi, through which retail investors can exchange Bitcoins into euros
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Colombia poll results could dent leftist Petro's presidency hopes
The hardliners' victory raises questions about the future of the peace agreement signed with President Juan Manuel Santos in ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
UK lawmaker says spy poisoning looks to be 'state-sponsored'
PM May is chairing a National Security Council meeting today to hear the latest evidence
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
First-ever Hindu Dalit woman Senator Krishna Kumari Kolhi sworn in Pakistan
Kohli was elected Senator on a minority seat from Sindh
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
5 dead after helicopter crashes in New York's East River, pilot survives
Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter shows the red helicopter land hard in the water and then capsize
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Bangladesh's ex-premier Khaleda Zia granted interim bail in graft case
Zia and three of her aides were accused of syphoning off 31.5 million taka from the Zia Charitable Trust alone
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Xi Jinping: 'Not my president' posters emerge outside China
The posters, written in Chinese and English, have featured phrases such as "not my president" and "I disagree"
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Putin ordered downing of plane during Sochi Games, new documentary reveals
In the documentary, Putin also said that returning Crimea to Ukraine was impossible under whatever circumstances, reports TASS ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Iran plane crash: Black box found; Mina Barasan's Instagram page removed
Mina Basaran was an Instagram star with more than 69,100 followers on her page. She kept on posting photos during the ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
US will make no concessions for North Korea talks: CIA director
Pompeo's remarks came days after Trump agreed to accept an invitation from the North Korean leader to meet by May after months of ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Marine Le Pen wants to rename French 'National Front' to 'National Rally'
She proposed that the party be renamed "Le Rassemblement National" or "National Rally", in an attempt to broaden its appeal
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
President for life Xi's socialism thought included in China's constitution
China passed an amendment, removing term limits to enable President Xi to stay on as the Chinese president beyond 2023
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
London mayor asks Facebook, Twitter to act over abuse or face clampdown
Mayor Sadiq Khan said, with skills and resources these companies have at their disposal, I believe it's possible to go further ...
