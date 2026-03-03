US Embassy in Riyadh attacked by two drones, 'limited fire' breaks out

Israel and the United States pounded Iran on Monday in an escalating campaign that US President Donald Trump said would likely take several weeks. Tehran and its allies hit back across the region, striking Israel and a variety of targets inside Gulf states, including energy facilities in Qatar and the American embassy in Saudi Arabia.

The intensity of the attacks, the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the lack of any apparent exit plan set the stage for a prolonged conflict with far-reaching consequences. Safe havens in the Mideast like Dubai have seen incoming fire; hundreds of thousands of airline passengers are stranded around the globe; energy prices shot up; and U.S. allies pledged to help stop Iranian missiles and drones.

Saudi Arabia said early Tuesday that the US Embassy in Riyadh came under attack from two drones, which caused a "limited fire" and minor damage. Further details weren't immediately available. On Monday, the US Embassy compound in Kuwait was struck.