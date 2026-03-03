Tuesday, March 03, 2026 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / US expands evacuations of non-emergency staff to include UAE amid Iran war

US expands evacuations of non-emergency staff to include UAE amid Iran war

The other countries include Bahrain, Iraq, and Jordan; Kuwait and Qatar

The UAE, home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi and long considered a safe corner of the Middle East, has been dragged into the Iran war with interceptions and attacks

AP Dubai
Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 2:22 PM IST
The US State Department evacuations of non-emergency personnel and family reached six nations on Tuesday with the inclusion of the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE, home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi and long considered a safe corner of the Middle East, has been dragged into the Iran war with interceptions and attacks.

The other countries include Bahrain, Iraq, and Jordan. Kuwait and Qatar.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

