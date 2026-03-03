Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Indonesia, no damage reported

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Indonesia on Tuesday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at depth of 20 kilometres at 10:26 AM IST.

"EQ of M: 6.2, On: 03/03/2026 10:26:47 IST, Lat: 2.06 N, Long: 96.73 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Indonesia", NCS wrote on X.

Earlier in February, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Indonesia.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 12/02/2026 18:44:18 IST, Lat: 4.07 N, Long: 96.15 E, Depth: 115 Km, Location: Indonesia."

Indonesia is exposed to multiple natural hazards including earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, cyclones, floods, landslides, and drought. (As seen in Figure below and on pg. 3) Located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, and at the intersection of three active tectonic plates, the country is exposed to significant seismic and volcanic activity. Indonesia is vulnerable to extreme weather events, and the risk, impact and occurrence of natural hazards is expected to increase.

Indonesia is at risk of megathrust earthquakes, which are among the most powerful and can generate destructive tsunamis, such as the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, where a magnitude (M) 9.0 earthquake originating from the Sunda megathrust off the coast of Aceh province triggered a massive tsunami and affected over a dozen countries in the region, leaving over 230,000 dead. More than 167,000 lost their lives in Indonesia.

Seismic risks in the country stem from the interaction of the Pacific, Eurasian and Australian plates, which produce frequent and sometimes destructive quakes, including powerful megathrust earthquakes. Areas likely to be affected by megathrust earthquakes include: Western coast of Sumatra, Southern coast of Java, West and East Nusa Tenggara, North Sulawesi, West Papua, and Maluku.

Indonesia experiences an average of 20 earthquakes a day, although most are too weak to be felt.16 Recent earthquakes, such as the M5.6 temblor which struck Cianjur district in West Java province in November 2022, leaving 338 dead and affecting over 117,000 people,17 and in January 2021, when a M6.2 quake struck West Sulawesi, leaving 107 dead and displacing 71,000 people,18 remain a constant threat.