October 06, 2016, Thursday Faculty travels 3,000 km to teach at IIM-Amritsar In the third and concluding part of the series on new IIMs, Business Standard gives you a glimpse of the Amritsar campus

June 16, 2016, Thursday Faculty needs of Indian business schools Practising managers bring real-life problem-solving expertise to the table

June 16, 2016, Thursday Classroom innovation Collaborative learning helps improve social interaction skills, greater acceptance of others, and a greater sense of "community" ...

June 16, 2016, Thursday The class of 2016: How to read the ratings The methodology for the best Business School rankings uses a combination of self-audit by the institutes and an external rating ...

November 08, 2015, Sunday Big-bang summer placements at B-schools The summer placement season has been a smooth affair in reputed business schools this year. These institutes have seen a 20 to 30 ...

July 09, 2015, Thursday IIPM's Arindam Chaudhuri reboots business model After fighting with regulators for years, he has decided to close all IIPM campuses; instead his team will teach in other ...

February 19, 2015, Thursday Business schools face a crisis of confidence As they struggle to attract students, many are approaching real estate firms to sell their property or to work out an alternative ...

October 15, 2014, Wednesday Bulk hiring of engineers is back For better placement, campuses end exclusivity to one company by inviting all firms on Day One

September 17, 2014, Wednesday Germany emerges among top education destinations for Indians Better immigration rules and low cost of education big draw

September 05, 2014, Friday Companies move away from campus, get closer to students Amrit Karan Singh, a first-year student at Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune, is just two months into his ...

August 18, 2014, Monday Engineering education? IITM also incubates firms Students, faculty, and alumni of IITM funding ventures in domains such as e-mobility, energy, water, education, health care and ...

July 02, 2014, Wednesday Indian universities vie for global recognition Universities and institutes investing heavily on faculty, research and infrastructure for international ranking

June 30, 2014, Monday Learning the 'ABC' of Big Data While corporations lay emphasis on the importance of Big Data and data analytics, what are B-schools doing to ensure students are ...

June 23, 2014, Monday A new case study Business schools around the world are toying with new ideas to make the case study method of teaching more engaging

June 11, 2014, Wednesday MCA dropping off students' radar The All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has received 63 applications from institutes wishing to shut down this ...

June 11, 2014, Wednesday Students' Corner Do you think seeking feedback from stakeholders in IIT-JEE advanced examination will help students?

June 04, 2014, Wednesday Students' Corner Do you think new govt should review demand-supply situation in management and technical education seats in country?

May 21, 2014, Wednesday Student's corner Do IIMs offer better return on investments than the Ivy League?

May 07, 2014, Wednesday Student's corner Should IIMs look to add more varied disciplines to their curriculum?