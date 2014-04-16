B-school Features
October 06, 2016, Thursday
Faculty travels 3,000 km to teach at IIM-Amritsar
In the third and concluding part of the series on new IIMs, Business Standard gives you a glimpse of the Amritsar campus
June 16, 2016, Thursday
Faculty needs of Indian business schools
Practising managers bring real-life problem-solving expertise to the table
June 16, 2016, Thursday
Classroom innovation
Collaborative learning helps improve social interaction skills, greater acceptance of others, and a greater sense of "community" ...
June 16, 2016, Thursday
The class of 2016: How to read the ratings
The methodology for the best Business School rankings uses a combination of self-audit by the institutes and an external rating ...
November 08, 2015, Sunday
Big-bang summer placements at B-schools
The summer placement season has been a smooth affair in reputed business schools this year. These institutes have seen a 20 to 30 ...
July 09, 2015, Thursday
IIPM's Arindam Chaudhuri reboots business model
After fighting with regulators for years, he has decided to close all IIPM campuses; instead his team will teach in other ...
February 19, 2015, Thursday
Business schools face a crisis of confidence
As they struggle to attract students, many are approaching real estate firms to sell their property or to work out an alternative ...
October 15, 2014, Wednesday
Bulk hiring of engineers is back
For better placement, campuses end exclusivity to one company by inviting all firms on Day One
September 17, 2014, Wednesday
Germany emerges among top education destinations for Indians
Better immigration rules and low cost of education big draw
September 05, 2014, Friday
Companies move away from campus, get closer to students
Amrit Karan Singh, a first-year student at Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune, is just two months into his ...
August 18, 2014, Monday
Engineering education? IITM also incubates firms
Students, faculty, and alumni of IITM funding ventures in domains such as e-mobility, energy, water, education, health care and ...
July 02, 2014, Wednesday
Indian universities vie for global recognition
Universities and institutes investing heavily on faculty, research and infrastructure for international ranking
June 30, 2014, Monday
Learning the 'ABC' of Big Data
While corporations lay emphasis on the importance of Big Data and data analytics, what are B-schools doing to ensure students are ...
June 23, 2014, Monday
A new case study
Business schools around the world are toying with new ideas to make the case study method of teaching more engaging
June 11, 2014, Wednesday
MCA dropping off students' radar
The All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has received 63 applications from institutes wishing to shut down this ...
June 11, 2014, Wednesday
Students' Corner
Do you think seeking feedback from stakeholders in IIT-JEE advanced examination will help students?
June 04, 2014, Wednesday
Students' Corner
Do you think new govt should review demand-supply situation in management and technical education seats in country?
May 21, 2014, Wednesday
Student's corner
Do IIMs offer better return on investments than the Ivy League?
May 07, 2014, Wednesday
Student's corner
Should IIMs look to add more varied disciplines to their curriculum?
April 23, 2014, Wednesday
Students' Corner
Do you think manifestos of political parties have been elaborate enough on issues like education and employment?
June 16, 2016, Thursday
Facing up to the challenge
Are business schools in India geared to produce world-class managers?
June 16, 2016, Thursday
Shattering the B-school glass ceiling
Across our best institutes, we are years, if not decades, away from having an equal gender mix among students
June 16, 2016, Thursday
Industry-academia gap still wide
The message for B-schools, therefore, is clear: keep up with the closest stakeholders
February 24, 2016, Wednesday
IIT-Madras alumni run companies with combined revenue of $71 bn
Of those who left core engineering after graduating, about a third are entrepreneurs
September 10, 2015, Thursday
Govt, IIMs show signs of headway in autonomy fight
There are indications the government might rethink the two clauses that allow it a greater say in the functioning of the ...
April 07, 2015, Tuesday
Can IITs make it to the top global league?
A year later, IITs failed to make it to the top 200 institutions in Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings that was ...
December 25, 2014, Thursday
Credibility for a fee
Are you running a medical college but can't find the right teachers? Or have an engineering institute where students are not ...
September 24, 2014, Wednesday
India's first vocational university kicks off
With a first batch of 4,000 students TeamLease intends to take capacity to 10,000 in next three years
September 10, 2014, Wednesday
India least expensive for foreign education: Survey
The average annual cost, including university fees and living expenditure of an undergraduate international student in India is ...
August 28, 2014, Thursday
Stifled by UGC, colleges seek a bigger voice
As UGC seeks to align undergraduate courses in IITs and private and autonomous institutes, the clamour for its reform rises
August 14, 2014, Thursday
Australian students might intern in Indian companies
The New Colombo Plan is a signature initiative of the Australian government which aims to lift knowledge of the Indo-Pacific in ...
July 02, 2014, Wednesday
Students' corner
Do you think the UGC should interfere in the matters of the autonomous Delhi University?
June 25, 2014, Wednesday
Students' Corner
Do you think with stricter visa norms, overseas higher education is becoming dearer?
June 18, 2014, Wednesday
Students' Corner
Do you think the country needs IITs and IIMs in every state?
June 11, 2014, Wednesday
Education, sports sectors welcome plans to promote sports education
Officials in the education and sports industries have welcomed plans by the new government at the Centre to promote sports ...
June 04, 2014, Wednesday
When a fellow met a distinguished fellow...
A day in the life of a former central banker in Singapore
May 28, 2014, Wednesday
Student's corner
Should the new government take up revamping of UGC on priority?
May 14, 2014, Wednesday
Students' Corner
Do you think increased academic and gender diversity in classrooms would help better learning at B-schools?
April 30, 2014, Wednesday
Students' Corner
Do you think it is good for technical institutions that they are back in AICTE's purview for 2014-15?
April 16, 2014, Wednesday
Students' Corner
Dear Students, LAST WEEK WE ASKED: Do you think B-schools should hike fees in these tough times?BEST RESPONSEFee hikes depend on ...