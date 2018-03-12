-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Expert panel to select educational 'Institutions of Eminence'
An empowered expert committee has been constituted to select 'Institutions of Eminence' from the private and public teaching ...
J&K: Man injured in Tral explosion dies
A resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Tral was injured in an explosion that took place at Lethpora village, and later succumbed to ...
10 dead in Kurangani forest fire: Tamil Nadu CM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy on Monday said 10 people have died in Kurangani forest fire incident.Talking to reporters ...
itel teases new smartphone portfolio launch in India
China-based Transsion Holdings' itel Mobile is expected to launch a full-screen smartphone with 18According to sources, the ...
Nepal plane crash: Death toll rises to 49
The death toll in US-Bangla airline's plane crash in Nepal's only International Airport, the Tribhuvan International Airport ...
NHRC notices to UP Govt, Centre over Jhansi medical negligence
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh Government and the Centre over the ...
Now, Muslim women board seeks amendment in Triple Talaq bill
The All India Muslim Women's Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB) President Shaista Amber has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ...
Rabada suspended for 2 Tests after breaching ICC Code of Conduct
Kagiso Rabada has been suspended for South Africa's next two Test matches after being found guilty of a level 2 International ...
Retail inflation softens to 4.4 pct for Feb
India's retail inflation eased for a second straight month in February to 4.44 percent, from January's 5.07 percent, the Ministry ...
Omar Abdullah slams PDP over Drabu's expulsion
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that sacking state finance minister Haseeb Drabu from the ...
Ambika Sharma becomes sole equity stakeholder of Pulp Strategy
In a massive top-tier overhaul, the reins of Pulp Strategy on Monday were taken over by its founder and Managing Director, Ambika ...
Was never attracted to fame: Ranveer Singh
Power-house Ranveer Singh, who has wowed everyone with his exceptional acting in movies like 'Padmaavat', Bajirao Mastani' among ...
First trailer of 'October' looks intense
The first trailer of 'October', starring Varun Dhawan and newcomer, Banita Sandhu, has been launched and it looks intense and ...
US-Bangla airline crashes in Kathmandu airport
A US-Bangla airline crash landed and caught fire in the Tribhuvan International Airport here on Monday.According to The Himalayan ...
Reporting on military, religion, a 'taboo' in Pakistan
Reporting on military and religion is a taboo in Pakistan and defying the convention can make things worse for a person, said a ...
NIA conducts searches at Srinagar Central Jail
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out an extensive search inside the Central Jail Srinagar on Monday.The NIA team ...
Federal Bank makes more strategic tie-ups for Portfolio Investment Scheme
Federal Bank on Monday said that it has entered into a strategic partnership with two new broking partners, M/s Celebrus Capital ...
Delhi: Restaurant owner injured in brawl
Two people were injured after a quarrel broke out between a restaurant owner and few customers over bill payment in Delhi's ...
PM Modi thanks Varanasi for supporting development projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked the people of Varanasi for giving him an opportunity to inaugurate projects for ...
Manesar land scam: SC sets aside Haryana Govt's decision
The Supreme Court on Monday set aside the Haryana Government's decision over Manesar land scam.The Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led ...
