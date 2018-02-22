-
March 12, 2018, Monday
New habitable planet found near our solar system
A new planet near the habitable zone around a bright cool star has been found.The scientists have confirmed the existence of 15 ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Epson secures 54 percent share in Inkjet printer market
Epson, a digital imaging and printing solutions provider on Monday announced that it has secured 54 percent share in 2017 in the ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Google enables customised commands on Assistant
Manufacturers have a reason to rejoice as Google announced the introduction of customised voice commands for third-party apps on ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
'Pollution free power generation through hydrogen possible'
Current ways of generating electricity is becoming a bane for the whole world, be it conventional or non-conventional ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Now use Google Search on iMessage
In an effort to more deeply integrate Google's search engine on iOS devices, the technology giant on Tuesday announced that its ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Have you spotted this hidden Instagram feature?
Popular photo and video sharing app, Instagram, reportedly has an undiscovered feature, which could potentially let people shoot ...
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Is Facebook trying Voice Clip status updates?
Social media giant Facebook is reportedly testing Voice Clips as a status update option with a small percentage of users in ...
March 02, 2018, Friday
Bus-size asteroid will zip safely by Earth today
We can have a chance to witness a newfound near-Earth asteroid, called 2018 DV1, on Friday!2018 DV1 is about the size of a bus ...
March 02, 2018, Friday
Zuckerberg sells $482m Facebook stock in Feb to fund philanthropic org
According to some media reports, Mark Zuckerberg has sold almost 500 million dollars Facebook stock to fund the Chan Zuckerberg ...
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Only 13% tiger conservations meet global standards
About 87 percent of tiger conservations are not up to the global standards, a new survey has found.Only 13 percent of the tiger ...
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Twitter's 'Bookmarks' feature set for global rollout
Micro-blogging platform Twitter announced that its 'Bookmarks' feature would be rolled out to all its users today.The new feature ...
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Apple's Chinese iCloud operations, encryption keys transferred to China
Tech giant Apple announced that its Chinese iCloud operations were being transferred to a local firm in southern China, along ...
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Digital identity app Yoti launches in India; to make ID verification simpler, safer
Yoti, a digital identity app, was launched in India on Tuesday.The company's on a mission to become the world's trusted identity ...
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Machine intelligence addresses increasing network complexity
Ericsson has announced a company-wide approach to centrally position machine intelligence across its entire organization and ...
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Karix Mobile launches cloud communication platform 'karix.io'
Karix Mobile, a messaging solution and mobile engagement company (formerly known as mGage India) headquartered in Mumbai, India - ...
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Soaring temperature at North Pole stuns scientists
A sudden spell of heat at the North Pole has left scientists across the world stunned.Despite being the coldest time of the year, ...
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Amdocs partners with Amazon Web Services for enhanced cloud-based services
Amdocs, a software and services provider to communications and media providers announced its strategic collaboration agreement ...
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Microsoft, Xiaomi partner to develop AI-based gadgets
In a first, tech giant Microsoft and Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi are reportedly coming together to work on gadgets developed ...
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Four platforms personifying growth of digital marketing
The digital arena is now seeing a rapid transformation into a platform for marketing and communication, with an increasing number ...
February 22, 2018, Thursday
WhatsApp enables descriptions for group chats
Instant messaging platform WhatsApp announced that the administrators of group chats on the app can soon add a description for ...
