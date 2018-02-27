-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Big rally at Wall Street
Investors cheer the Employment Situation Report for February
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Japan Nikkei jumps 0.54% on bargain hunting
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Australia ASX200 gains 0.7% on trade data
Australia posted a seasonally adjusted trade surplus of surplus of A$1,055 million was posted in January following a downwardly ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Mixed finish for US stocks
Energy sector leads losses amid trade worries
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Hong Kong Hang Seng tanks 314 points
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
China Stocks down amid renewed trade war fears
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Australia ASX200 falls 1% on soft GDP, tariff concerns
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Japan Nikkei falls 0.77% on yen's rise, US politics concerns
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
US stocks end with mild gains
Materials and consumer discretionary sectors led the market
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Big gains at Wall Street
Indices bounce back from four session losing streak
March 05, 2018, Monday
Hong Kong Hang Seng tanks 697points
March 05, 2018, Monday
China Stocks end with modest gains
March 05, 2018, Monday
Japan Nikkei falls 0.66% on yen's rise, U.S. protectionism concerns
March 05, 2018, Monday
Australia ASX200 falls 0.57% on U.S. tariffs woes
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
China Stocks end mixed
China's manufacturing activity retreated in February 2018, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. The official ...
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Hong Kong Hang Seng tanks 424 points
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Japan Nikkei snaps 3-day rising streak
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Australia ASX200 falls on profit booking, weak offshore lead
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
US stocks end in the red
All of the 11 main sectors finished in the red
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Hong Kong Market falls 0.73%, eyes on Powell
