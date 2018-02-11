-
March 09, 2018, Friday
Turkey hunts 121 suspects linked to 2016 failed coup
Turkey on Thursday launched a new manhunt for 121 people suspected of links to an outlawed network that was responsible for ...
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
Escaping militant killed in blast, infiltration bid foiled in J&K (Evening Lead)
A militant was killed and a policeman injured in a grenade attack at a police station, one civilian was injured in a clash with ...
-
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Police guard of senior separatist leader shot dead
A policemen deployed to guard a senior separatist leader here was shot dead by militants here on Sunday, police said.
-
February 25, 2018, Sunday
CRPF to get 25 high-end drones to tackle Maoists, terrorists
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is all set to purchase 25 high-end drones to equip itself to better conduct anti-Maoist ...
-
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Pakistan army uses loudspeakers to ask LoC residents to move away
Panic gripped residents of border villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday when Pakistan army made ...
-
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Three killed in J&K mudslide
Three people were killed on Saturday in a mudslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said.
-
February 23, 2018, Friday
Heavy firing between Indian, Pakistani armies on LoC
Indian and Pakistan soldiers on Friday traded heavy fire on the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, ...
-
February 23, 2018, Friday
BSF, Pakistan Rangers agree to peace on international border
India's Border Security Force (BSF) and the Pakistan Rangers on Friday agreed to maintain peace and tranquility on the ...
-
February 22, 2018, Thursday
NIA takes up probe in Army camp terror attack case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that it has registered a case in connection with the terror attack on an ...
-
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Rain, snowfall forecast in J&K from Friday
Heavy snow and rainfall is forecast in Jammu and Kashmir from friday evening, the local weather office said.
-
February 19, 2018, Monday
Indian, Pakistani troops trade heavy fire on LoC
Indian and Pakistani troops on Monday traded heavy fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla ...
-
February 19, 2018, Monday
Army foils BAT attack on LoC, intruder killed
A Border Action Team (BAT) attack from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district has been foiled ...
-
February 18, 2018, Sunday
Army foils infiltration bid, kills militant
A militant was killed on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday as the army foiled a major ...
-
February 18, 2018, Sunday
Kashmir's laugh doctor: He wants to bring mirth back to Kashmir's depressed lives (IANS Special Series)
Long before it was infected by violence and its streets reverberated with sounds of slogans and gunfire, Kashmir was a place ...
-
February 15, 2018, Thursday
NIA gets transit remand of five behind LeT terrorist's escape
A court here on Thursday granted the NIA two days' transit remand of five accused in LeT terrorist Naveed Jat alias Abu ...
-
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
Will government spell stand on Mehbooba's call for talks with Pakistan, asks Congress
Attacking the Narendra Modi government over lack of policy towards Pakistan, the Congress on Tuesday asked it to spell out its ...
-
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
Rahul slams PDP-BJP for 'non-existent Kashmir policy'
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed Jammu and Kashmir's ruling PDP-BJP for their "opportunistic alliance and ...
-
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
'When the Chief Fell in Love', to release tomorrow
An unusual fictional romantic novel, "When the Chief Fell in Love: Kashmiriyat, Jamhooryiat, Insaniyat.. Hindustaniyat," has ...
-
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
Large crowds at funerals of Sunjuwan attack victims in Valley
Scores of local residents turned out on Tuesday to attend the funerals of junior commissioned officer Muhammad Ashraf Mir and ...
-
February 11, 2018, Sunday
Pakistan troops target Indian posts, civilian facilities on LoC
A day after a woman was killed in Pakistani firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, ...
