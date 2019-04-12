NIA quizzes PDP leader in weapons loot case

-
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday quizzed senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former MLA Aijaz Mir in connection with the weapons loot case being investigated by the agency.
Mir was questioned for four hours at the NIA office in winter capital Jammu.
Special Police Officer (SPO) Adil Bashir Sheikh deployed with Mir decamped with seven AK-47 rifles belonging to the former MLA's security guards and a licenced pistol of the former MLA from his official residence in Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar city on September 28 last year. Sheikh later joined the Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit.
