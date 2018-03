Cauvery, Cape Town have much in common: Cities need wisdom for water Sunita Narain The February 2018 Supreme Court (SC) decision on allocation of Cauvery water provides closure to an age-old conflict

Time for deep correction? We can see 50% being chopped off peak prices Devangshu Datta Nifty and the Sensex, are trading at the price-to-earnings ratio (PE) of 25. That's well above their long-term mean/median levels of PE 19-20

Innovation falters when regulation doesn't lead tech but follows it Aditya Shukla The advent of new technologies - gene-editing, artificial intelligence, block-chain, to name just a few - are revolutionising human-technology interaction

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code left far too much room for interpretation Amit Tandon Given how high the stakes are for promoters for whom their companies are their only identity and for bidders who are hoping to take a competitor out, litigation should have been expected

PNB scam and banking sector crisis: Will NFRA reduce fraud risk? Asish K Bhattacharyya Setting up of the National Financial Reporting Authorityshould not be viewed as an indictment of ICAI

e-SANCHIT and ICEGATE: Customs procedures get digital easing TNC Rajagopalan The step-by-step procedure for upload of supporting documents is provided on the ICEGATE website

A Brexit gentlemen's agreement Daniel Gros The main barrier to keeping the UK in EU's customs union is political, yet it can be overcome by an informal agreement between the two

Art of 'criminal' tribe: Women bootleggers & their fight for self-respect Aditi Phadnis A foundation that is providing the tribal women in Gujarat vocational training to help them come out of making illicit liquor and attain self-respect

Embrace Artificial Intelligence on a war footing Amitabh Kant Artificial Intelligence has the potential to transform every industry and sector in the country

Growth through high deficits not healthy Anis Chakravarty & Umang Aggarwal FDI is expected to continue its robust growth in 2018-19 as well, especially on the back of better consumer spending

Our goal is to lift a rising India into a new India: MJ akbar M J Akbar The last hundred years have seen history somersault in unpredictable ways, for both Europe and India

Where've all the rafoogars gone? Geetanjali Krishna Nowadays, people have neither time nor inclination to repair and reuse, writes the author