March 12, 2018, Monday
WhatsApp adds feature to check 'Delete for Everyone' misuse
The platform has decided to choose 24 hours as time reference because a user can delete a message for everyone and the ...
March 05, 2018, Monday
British crime agency accuses Google, FB of profiting from women trafficking
The NCA accused Google and Facebook of "making profits" from the trafficking of vulnerable women.
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Twitter adds new Bookmark feature; now you can save tweets for later
With 'Bookmark' sharing becomes simplified as tweets can be saved privately now
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Google integrates its mobile payment app Tez with SBI: How this works
Tez users will be able to create an SBI UPI identity - @oksbi and make payments, gain access to exclusive SBI offers
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Soon, WhatsApp to send 'Forwarded Message' alert for spam posts sent a lot
When a message is forwarded a lot of times, you can notice the label on the bubble
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Facebook can't escape privacy lawsuit challenging biometric face print
Judge decision to let the case proceed means that Facebook is still potentially on the hook for fines under a unique Illinois law ...
February 26, 2018, Monday
How tech companies scour our digital lives for clues to our health
Mindstrong Health, a mental health start-up, has developed a research platform to monitor users' phone habits, looking at changes ...
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Augmented Reality: Google partners with three OEMs to bring AR to China
According to Google, there are 100 million devices that support ARCore right now in the market
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Twitter tweaks DM feature, businesses can respond to DMs 5 times in 24 Hrs
Adaptive rate limits help to ensure that businesses can always respond to customers who privately message them, even when inbound ...
February 22, 2018, Thursday
WhatsApp Beta for Windows Phone, Android to allow group description
In the latest beta, the instant messaging app allows to add group description to group chats. As of now, the description can be ...
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Facebook makes it easier for artists, creators to share detailed 3D objects
Facebook's early partners, including Sony, Lego, among others, have already implemented new ways to share 3D content on the ...
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Now, control your Instagram's Direct feature with more privacy options
As per the current setting, all messages could be replayed temporarily but would later disappear
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Google Pay with enhanced security features announced for Android devices
Google Pay app supersedes the Android Pay and Google Wallet apps by bringing the functionality of both these apps together in one ...
February 19, 2018, Monday
WhatsApp's 'delete for everyone' feature can be ineffective: Know how
Users can only delete messages for everyone for up to seven minutes after sending
February 19, 2018, Monday
Facebook stares at a new hurdle in India with its WhatsApp Pay
Facebook was earlier forced to retreat on its plan to own India's internet traffic due to opposition to Free Basics
February 16, 2018, Friday
Google partners with Getty, kills 'view image' button from search results
In addition to removing the 'view image' button, Google has also removed the 'search by image' button that appeared when people ...
February 09, 2018, Friday
Facebook testing a 'downvote' button for users to judge others comments
Clicking the downvote button hides the comment for the user who taps it, then asks them to say whether the comment was ...
February 09, 2018, Friday
Your mobile phone can give away your location, even if you tell it not to
Measuring how a phone moves when its owner is walking could suggest how old a person is, whether they are male
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
As Facebook turns 14, Zuckerberg reveals dark truths about social network
The post, a reflection of the 14 years since Zuckerberg launched Facebook as a Harvard student, was the latest to acknowledge ...
February 05, 2018, Monday
From Russian propaganda to being addictive, here's how to fix Facebook
Facebook makes 98% of its revenues from advertising
