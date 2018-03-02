-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A series sale on Flipkart, Mi.com tomorrow: All you must know
Xiaomi has collaborated with several content partners to bring content in 15 Indian languages on Mi TV 4A
March 12, 2018, Monday
Honor 7X to get 'Face Unlock' feature via an over the air update
The 'Face Unlock' intelligent feature is usually available in flagship-level smartphones
March 12, 2018, Monday
FemTech emerging as next big disruptor in global health care: Study
Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Microsoft Xbox One X: For those who want a butter-smooth gaming experience
The Xbox One X, though, is more than just a gaming station, says the author
March 09, 2018, Friday
Samsung Galaxy S9+ review: King of low-light photos
The Samsung Galaxy S9+ ticks all the boxes for a flagship; it excels as a camera phone, but if you're already using the S8, you ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
OnePlus 5T with Rs 1,500 cashback, no-cost EMI on Amazon: Details here
The offer on OnePlus 5T comes soon after reports of the company's next flagship, the OnePlus 6, started surfacing on the web
March 09, 2018, Friday
Xiaomi to unveil battery-centric smartphone on March 14; is it the Redmi 5?
The Redmi 5 was unveiled first in China last year, along with the Redmi 5 Plus, which has been renamed and launched in India as ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
OnePlus pulls every trick to build its brand footprint in premium segment
How did OnePlus work around common customer perceptions and market rhetoric over Chinese brands to work its way up the ladder?
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Facebook is spying on you, just not through your phone's mic
Advertising is an important staple of the free internet, but the companies buying and selling ads are turning into stalkers
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Google Android P developer preview released: Here are top 5 new features
Google, a search engine giant and a software company, has released a preview of its upcoming 'Android P' operating system for ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Huawei P-series has iPhone X-like display notch, 3 rear cameras, leaks show
The Huawei P-series smartphone could come with system-wide enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities, along with new camera ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
OnePlus 6 may be another iPhone X-like Android smartphone: Details here
Purported images of the OnePlus 6 reveals a major design overhaul, along with a new all-screen front with a notch that ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Too much of a good thing: Chaos of working apps overload
Sixty-nine per cent workers waste up to an hour a day navigating between myriad communications apps, amounting to 32 days per
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Blackberry sues Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram over messaging app patents
BlackBerry claimed that the company's proprietary and patent-protected messaging product BlackBerry Messenger (BBM), was a ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
S9 vs Mi Mix 2S: Summer to see fight of phones from Samsung, Xiaomi
The two launches are important because both Samsung and Xiaomi are betting on technologically advanced chipsets to power their ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ India launch today: Know all about features & specs
Samsung India has collaborated with home-grown e-commerce giant Flipkart and India's leading telecommunication operator Airtel ...
March 05, 2018, Monday
Samsung to bring Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ in India on Tuesday
Although prices are yet to be announced, Galaxy S9 may cost around $720 and S9+ nearly $840
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Smartphones, data centres are damaging the environment, says study
Among all the devices, trends suggest that by 2020, the most damaging devices to the environment will be smartphones
March 03, 2018, Saturday
From JBL Flip 4 to Jabra Speak 710, five new devices you would love to have
Abhik Sen suggests five new devices for you to consider
March 02, 2018, Friday
Samsung Galaxy S9+ camera beats iPhone X, Pixel 2 with DxOmark score of 99
With a score of 99, the Galaxy S9+ has become the smartphone with the best camera, leaves behind the likes of Google Pixel 2 and ...
