Home / Companies / Start Ups / Practo adds former health secy CK Mishra to board as independent director

Practo adds former health secy CK Mishra to board as independent director

Appointment comes as the digital health platform expands operations in the US and UAE and strengthens governance and institutional capacity

Practo

Practo

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 11:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Digital healthcare platform Practo has appointed C.K. Mishra, former secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, to its board of directors as an independent director.
 
The appointment comes as Practo expands its international footprint, scaling its consumer and enterprise presence in the United States and the UAE while strengthening its leadership across technology and product.
 
Mishra joins a board that recently added T.V.G. Krishnamurthy, a veteran adviser with decades of global enterprise experience, and Dr Alexander Kuruvilla, a healthcare administrator. The expanded board reflects Practo’s focus on strengthening governance and institutional capacity as it builds technology-led healthcare infrastructure globally.
 
 
Shashank ND, founder and chief executive officer of Practo, said Mishra’s experience in building and governing large-scale systems would be valuable as the company strengthens its platform.
 
“As an independent platform working across stakeholders, our responsibility is to ensure that verified information and measurable outcomes help patients make decisions without bias,” he said.

A former Indian Administrative Service officer with 37 years of public service, Mishra retired in 2020 after holding senior roles across health, environment, education, industry and power.
 
As secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, he oversaw major national health programmes and large public health systems, bringing experience in building and governing large-scale infrastructure to Practo as it expands its healthcare platform.
 
Commenting on joining the board, Mishra said digital platforms that organise complex healthcare data can significantly improve access and outcomes.
 
“Healthcare systems today require transparency, structured information and accountability at scale. Digital platforms that can organise complex healthcare data and enable informed decision-making have the potential to significantly improve access and outcomes,” he said.
 
“Practo has built a neutral, technology-driven ecosystem connecting patients, providers and payors, and I believe such platforms can play an important role in strengthening healthcare delivery,” he added.

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 11:53 PM IST

