Allahabad Bank.

BSE: 532480 Sector: Financials
NSE: ALBK ISIN Code: INE428A01015
BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar 45.25 -0.20
(-0.44%)
OPEN

45.45

 HIGH

46.00

 LOW

43.35
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 45.40 -0.05
(-0.11%)
OPEN

46.20

 HIGH

46.20

 LOW

43.30
About Allahabad Bank.

Allahabad Bank

The Oldest Joint Stock Bank of the Country Allahabad Bank was founded in April 24th of the year 1865 at the confluence city of Allahabad by a group of Europeans. At that occasion Organized Industry Trade and Banking started taking shape in India. Thus the History of the Bank spread over three Centuries - namely Nineteenth Twentieth and Twenty-First. As a leading public sector commercial banks in I...> More

Allahabad Bank - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,819
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   16.30
Latest Dividend Date 18 Jun 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 147.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Allahabad Bank - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4243.83 4295.26 -1.2
Other Income 511.5 729.87 -29.92
Total Income 4755.33 5025.13 -5.37
Total Expenses 3349.7 1945.97 72.14
Operating Profit 1405.63 3079.16 -54.35
Net Profit -1263.79 75.26 -1779.23
Equity Capital 800.21 743.69 -
Allahabad Bank - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
South Ind.Bank 24.70 -0.60 4467.74
UCO Bank 23.30 -2.71 4349.85
Stand.Chart.PLC 63.05 -0.08 4260.92
Allahabad Bank 45.25 -0.44 3819.28
J & K Bank 60.45 -0.74 3366.46
Corporation Bank 28.85 -2.53 3309.24
Karnataka Bank 115.70 -0.04 3269.80
Allahabad Bank - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.32
Banks/FIs 0.15
FIIs 4.07
Insurance 13.56
Mutual Funds 3.62
Indian Public 8.68
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.60
Allahabad Bank - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.13% -11.84% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -25.82% -23.70% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -38.85% -39.18% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -34.37% -32.59% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -33.50% -33.43% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -57.93% -56.01% 17.24% 19.01%

Allahabad Bank - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 43.35
46.00
Week Low/High 43.35
52.00
Month Low/High 43.35
62.00
YEAR Low/High 43.35
93.00
All TIME Low/High 9.20
271.00

