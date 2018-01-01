Allahabad Bank.
|BSE: 532480
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: ALBK
|ISIN Code: INE428A01015
|BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar
|45.25
|
-0.20
(-0.44%)
|
OPEN
45.45
|
HIGH
46.00
|
LOW
43.35
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|45.40
|
-0.05
(-0.11%)
|
OPEN
46.20
|
HIGH
46.20
|
LOW
43.30
|OPEN
|45.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|45.45
|VOLUME
|402443
|52-Week high
|92.50
|52-Week low
|43.35
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,819
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Allahabad Bank.
The Oldest Joint Stock Bank of the Country Allahabad Bank was founded in April 24th of the year 1865 at the confluence city of Allahabad by a group of Europeans. At that occasion Organized Industry Trade and Banking started taking shape in India. Thus the History of the Bank spread over three Centuries - namely Nineteenth Twentieth and Twenty-First. As a leading public sector commercial banks in I...> More
Allahabad Bank - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3,819
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|16.30
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Jun 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|147.88
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.31
News
-
Nifty PSU Bank hits fresh 19-month low; 8 banks hit respective 5-year lows
-
Three directors of Allahabad Bank step down on cessation of terms
-
PNB and Rotomac scams to offset gains from bank recapitalisation
-
-
Allahabad Bank reports net loss of Rs 12.64 bn in Q3 as bad loans rise
Announcement
-
Extraordinary General Meeting Of The Shareholders Of The Bank- Updates On Election Of Shareholder Di
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
-
-
Allahabad Bank - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4243.83
|4295.26
|-1.2
|Other Income
|511.5
|729.87
|-29.92
|Total Income
|4755.33
|5025.13
|-5.37
|Total Expenses
|3349.7
|1945.97
|72.14
|Operating Profit
|1405.63
|3079.16
|-54.35
|Net Profit
|-1263.79
|75.26
|-1779.23
|Equity Capital
|800.21
|743.69
|-
Allahabad Bank - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|South Ind.Bank
|24.70
|-0.60
|4467.74
|UCO Bank
|23.30
|-2.71
|4349.85
|Stand.Chart.PLC
|63.05
|-0.08
|4260.92
|Allahabad Bank
|45.25
|-0.44
|3819.28
|J & K Bank
|60.45
|-0.74
|3366.46
|Corporation Bank
|28.85
|-2.53
|3309.24
|Karnataka Bank
|115.70
|-0.04
|3269.80
Allahabad Bank - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Allahabad Bank - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.13%
|-11.84%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-25.82%
|-23.70%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-38.85%
|-39.18%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-34.37%
|-32.59%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-33.50%
|-33.43%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-57.93%
|-56.01%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Allahabad Bank - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|43.35
|
|46.00
|Week Low/High
|43.35
|
|52.00
|Month Low/High
|43.35
|
|62.00
|YEAR Low/High
|43.35
|
|93.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.20
|
|271.00
