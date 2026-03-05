Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 08:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sarvam AI launches startup programme to back AI builders in India: Details

Sarvam AI launches startup programme to back AI builders in India: Details

The programme offers startups up to 12 months of API credits, access to Sarvam's language AI tools, and direct engineering support

Sarvam AI

Sarvam Startup Program (Photo: X/@SarvamAI)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 8:26 PM IST
Indian generative AI startup Sarvam AI on Thursday announced the launch of its Sarvam Startup Program, aimed at helping early-stage companies build AI-powered products using its models and infrastructure.
 
In a series of posts on X, the company said the initiative was designed to support builders developing applications in India’s rapidly expanding AI ecosystem.
 
“Today, we're launching the Sarvam Startup Program. AI is the era for builders. We want to compound that momentum by powering the startup ecosystem with high-quality models and tools so they can create with full agency,” the company wrote.
 
It added that the programme would provide credits, priority support, and production-ready infrastructure, which would allow startups to focus on product development rather than backend AI deployment.
 

What the programme offers

According to the AI firm, which made a splash last month at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, selected startups will receive six to twelve months of API credits, scaled to their usage requirements.

Participants will also gain access to Sarvam’s suite of AI capabilities, including Speech-to-Text, Text-to-Speech, Translation, Chat Completion, and Document Intelligence APIs.
 
The platform offers native support for more than 22 Indian languages alongside English, and showcases the company’s focus on building AI systems tailored for India’s linguistic diversity.
 
Startups accepted into the programme will also get direct access to Sarvam’s engineering team for priority support, along with opportunities for co-branded case studies and launch amplification when their products go live.
 
Applications for the programme are currently open through Sarvam’s website.
 
 
Founded by engineers Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar, Sarvam AI has positioned itself as part of India’s push to develop sovereign generative AI infrastructure tailored to the country’s languages and digital ecosystem.
 
The company has been building foundational models and APIs designed for multilingual AI applications, particularly across Indian languages, where global AI systems often struggle with accuracy.

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 8:26 PM IST

