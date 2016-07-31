JUST IN
    August 25, 2016, Thursday

    Three is a crowd

    PPP flop hammers home China's crowding out crisis

    August 24, 2016, Wednesday

    Bitcoin for banks

    Banks' own bitcoin is in the gift of central banks

    August 23, 2016, Tuesday

    Lifetime donut supply

    Fund managers take long view by scrapping bonuses

    August 22, 2016, Monday

    Yield hunters

    China opens door further to yield tourists

    August 19, 2016, Friday

    The wolf at the door

    Traders can learn more from biology than history

    August 18, 2016, Thursday

    Soup it up

    Nestle's rich valuation needs recipe to match

    August 17, 2016, Wednesday

    Only connect

    Shenzhen-HK stock link tees up "Bubble Connect"

    August 16, 2016, Tuesday

    First loser

    Finance's new plumbing better safe than efficient

    August 16, 2016, Tuesday

    Golden ticket

    China Film's opening week follows bad IPO script

    August 12, 2016, Friday

    Too clever by half

    Indian tycoon's $9 billion tidy-up is too clever

    August 11, 2016, Thursday

    Off-grid

    China backlash bandwagon rolls over Li Ka-shing

    August 10, 2016, Wednesday

    Playing to win

    Disney deal finally puts ESPN on offense

    August 09, 2016, Tuesday

    Small-minded on small businesses

    Big banks' stranglehold on UK loosened by a finger

    August 07, 2016, Sunday

    Still quietly great

    US jobs lend some certainty in an uncertain world

    August 05, 2016, Friday

    Resistant to strain

    Novo Nordisk premium will survive drug wars

    August 04, 2016, Thursday

    Hawking bonds

    SoftBank takes maverick option on financing

    August 03, 2016, Wednesday

    Cut-throat competition

    Shave Club syndrome nicks P&G makeover

    August 02, 2016, Tuesday

    Charging up

    BMW's big electric car gamble begins to pay off

    August 01, 2016, Monday

    Hail the winner

    Uber reverses out of dead end in China

    July 31, 2016, Sunday

    Still at sea

    Oil recovery proves slippery for Exxon and Chevron

    August 25, 2016, Thursday

    Tax and bend

    Apple tax fight is two wrongs in search of a right

    August 24, 2016, Wednesday

    Risky business

    Glencore's risk-taking culture dies hard

    August 23, 2016, Tuesday

    Baby steps

    China SOE merger is tiny step dressed as a big one

    August 22, 2016, Monday

    Energy boost

    Qatar's investment strategy due a strategic pivot

    August 19, 2016, Friday

    Siren songs

    Don't be duped by Europe's dazzling dividends

    August 18, 2016, Thursday

    Spend and break

    Post-Brexit UK consumers are oddly rational

    August 17, 2016, Wednesday

    Party pooper

    Carlsberg barely livens up a lousy party

    August 16, 2016, Tuesday

    Looking for Linde

    Gas mega-merger looks short on solids

    August 16, 2016, Tuesday

    Own worst enemies

    Wall Street dawdling only gives opponents a push

    August 12, 2016, Friday

    Frack on

    UK fracking revolution calls for national thinking

    August 11, 2016, Thursday

    Yes already

    M&A activist twist suits almost everyone

    August 10, 2016, Wednesday

    Help wanted

    Microsoft's Monster warning for LinkedIn deal

    August 09, 2016, Tuesday

    Point of disagreement

    China overplays its hand in UK nuclear debate

    August 07, 2016, Sunday

    Hubris therapy

    Bristol-Myers suffers $21 bn self-inflicted wound

    August 05, 2016, Friday

    Slowing pains

    RBS's grand relaunch in danger of running aground

    August 04, 2016, Thursday

    Jet setters

    Walmart has long unicorn ride in Amazon chase

    August 03, 2016, Wednesday

    No reaction

    Facebook failure to share with IRS could backfire

    August 02, 2016, Tuesday

    Local heroes

    Regions will shore up China's smaller banks

    August 01, 2016, Monday

    Get out of fail free

    ECB's MPS kid gloves are a necessary evil

    July 31, 2016, Sunday

    Road to nowhere

    UBS and Barclays face long road to nowhere

