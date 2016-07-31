Reuters Breakingviews
-
August 25, 2016, Thursday
Three is a crowd
PPP flop hammers home China's crowding out crisis
-
August 24, 2016, Wednesday
Bitcoin for banks
Banks' own bitcoin is in the gift of central banks
-
August 23, 2016, Tuesday
Lifetime donut supply
Fund managers take long view by scrapping bonuses
-
August 22, 2016, Monday
Yield hunters
China opens door further to yield tourists
-
August 19, 2016, Friday
The wolf at the door
Traders can learn more from biology than history
-
August 18, 2016, Thursday
Soup it up
Nestle's rich valuation needs recipe to match
-
August 17, 2016, Wednesday
Only connect
Shenzhen-HK stock link tees up "Bubble Connect"
-
August 16, 2016, Tuesday
First loser
Finance's new plumbing better safe than efficient
-
August 16, 2016, Tuesday
Golden ticket
China Film's opening week follows bad IPO script
-
August 12, 2016, Friday
Too clever by half
Indian tycoon's $9 billion tidy-up is too clever
-
August 11, 2016, Thursday
Off-grid
China backlash bandwagon rolls over Li Ka-shing
-
August 10, 2016, Wednesday
Playing to win
Disney deal finally puts ESPN on offense
-
August 09, 2016, Tuesday
Small-minded on small businesses
Big banks' stranglehold on UK loosened by a finger
-
August 07, 2016, Sunday
Still quietly great
US jobs lend some certainty in an uncertain world
-
August 05, 2016, Friday
Resistant to strain
Novo Nordisk premium will survive drug wars
-
August 04, 2016, Thursday
Hawking bonds
SoftBank takes maverick option on financing
-
August 03, 2016, Wednesday
Cut-throat competition
Shave Club syndrome nicks P&G makeover
-
August 02, 2016, Tuesday
Charging up
BMW's big electric car gamble begins to pay off
-
August 01, 2016, Monday
Hail the winner
Uber reverses out of dead end in China
-
July 31, 2016, Sunday
Still at sea
Oil recovery proves slippery for Exxon and Chevron
-
August 25, 2016, Thursday
Tax and bend
Apple tax fight is two wrongs in search of a right
-
August 24, 2016, Wednesday
Risky business
Glencore's risk-taking culture dies hard
-
August 23, 2016, Tuesday
Baby steps
China SOE merger is tiny step dressed as a big one
-
August 22, 2016, Monday
Energy boost
Qatar's investment strategy due a strategic pivot
-
August 19, 2016, Friday
Siren songs
Don't be duped by Europe's dazzling dividends
-
August 18, 2016, Thursday
Spend and break
Post-Brexit UK consumers are oddly rational
-
August 17, 2016, Wednesday
Party pooper
Carlsberg barely livens up a lousy party
-
August 16, 2016, Tuesday
Looking for Linde
Gas mega-merger looks short on solids
-
August 16, 2016, Tuesday
Own worst enemies
Wall Street dawdling only gives opponents a push
-
August 12, 2016, Friday
Frack on
UK fracking revolution calls for national thinking
-
August 11, 2016, Thursday
Yes already
M&A activist twist suits almost everyone
-
August 10, 2016, Wednesday
Help wanted
Microsoft's Monster warning for LinkedIn deal
-
August 09, 2016, Tuesday
Point of disagreement
China overplays its hand in UK nuclear debate
-
August 07, 2016, Sunday
Hubris therapy
Bristol-Myers suffers $21 bn self-inflicted wound
-
August 05, 2016, Friday
Slowing pains
RBS's grand relaunch in danger of running aground
-
August 04, 2016, Thursday
Jet setters
Walmart has long unicorn ride in Amazon chase
-
August 03, 2016, Wednesday
No reaction
Facebook failure to share with IRS could backfire
-
August 02, 2016, Tuesday
Local heroes
Regions will shore up China's smaller banks
-
August 01, 2016, Monday
Get out of fail free
ECB's MPS kid gloves are a necessary evil
-
July 31, 2016, Sunday
Road to nowhere
UBS and Barclays face long road to nowhere