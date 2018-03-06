Current Poll
Do you expect the Trump govt to change tariffs in a manner that will hurt Indian exports of diamonds, jewellery and medicines?
|Yes
|58.6%
|No
|34.95%
|Can't Say
|6.45%
|Total Votes : 186
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Will Donald Trump's America First policy prove to be counterproductive?
|Yes
|58.76%
|No
|38.14%
|Can't Say
|3.09%
|Total Votes : 194
March 02, 2018, Friday
The Congress says Karti Chidambaram's arrest smacks of vendetta. Do you agree?
|Yes
|24.64%
|No
|71.5%
|Can't Say
|3.86%
|Total Votes : 207
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Will the long arm of the law ever reach Nirav Modi?
|Yes
|30.91%
|No
|65.15%
|Can't Say
|3.94%
|Total Votes : 482
February 23, 2018, Friday
Nirav Modi blames PNB's haste for damaging his reputation. Does his claim merit consideration?
|Yes
|14.26%
|No
|83.14%
|Can't Say
|2.59%
|Total Votes : 617
February 20, 2018, Tuesday