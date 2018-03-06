Current Poll

JUST IN
Battered at the bourses following the PNB scam, do some PSU Bank stocks make good investments at their current market prices?

  • Yes
  • No
  • Can't Say

The govt has got a key 1993 Mumbai blast accused brought back to India. Will it be able get back Dawood Ibrahim, too?

  • Yes
  • No
  • Can't Say

What's the highest level you see the BSE Sensex hitting in 2018?

  • 35,000
  • 37,000
  • 40,000

Do you expect the Trump govt to change tariffs in a manner that will hurt Indian exports of diamonds, jewellery and medicines?

Yes
58.6%
No
34.95%
Can't Say
6.45%
Total Votes : 186

March 06, 2018, Tuesday

Will Donald Trump's America First policy prove to be counterproductive?

Yes
58.76%
No
38.14%
Can't Say
3.09%
Total Votes : 194

March 02, 2018, Friday

The Congress says Karti Chidambaram's arrest smacks of vendetta. Do you agree?

Yes
24.64%
No
71.5%
Can't Say
3.86%
Total Votes : 207

March 01, 2018, Thursday

Will the long arm of the law ever reach Nirav Modi?

Yes
30.91%
No
65.15%
Can't Say
3.94%
Total Votes : 482

February 23, 2018, Friday

Nirav Modi blames PNB's haste for damaging his reputation. Does his claim merit consideration?

Yes
14.26%
No
83.14%
Can't Say
2.59%
Total Votes : 617

February 20, 2018, Tuesday

