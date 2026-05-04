Trauma Nation: India's neglected mental health challenge needs addressing

Dr Lamba’s case studies are distinct and carefully considered. She examines not only the specific events that caused trauma in the lives of the survivors she interviewed, but also how these events shaped their sense of safety, bodies and relationships.

She begins with the story of Gayatri, who spent her childhood protecting her family against her father’s drunken rages and living in fear. Growing up in an upper-middle class home with neighbours and relatives who were aware of the danger the women faced but who chose not to speak up, she endured the abuse till she was old enough to leave the house. For Ankita, in Hyderabad, confronting sexual abuse she faced for several years at the hands of her paternal grandfather left brutal scars, but her supportive family, including a mother who fiercely protected her when the crime came to light, helped the healing process.