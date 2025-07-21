Home / Companies / News / Zomato parent firm Eternal incorporates food services arm, Blinkit Foods

Zomato parent firm Eternal incorporates food services arm, Blinkit Foods

Eternal, parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, has announced plans to establish Blinkit Foods Limited as a wholly owned subsidiary to focus on food services, including innovation, sourcing, & delivery

Zomato-owned Blinkit to deliver printouts at your home in 10 minutes
The new entity will be established with a proposed authorised share capital of ₹1 crore, and a proposed paid-up share capital of ₹10 lakh, consisting of ₹1 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, plans to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary, Blinkit Foods Limited, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday. Focused on the food services sector, the company said that Blinkit Foods will be engaged in innovation, preparation, sourcing, sale, and food delivery.
 
"Blinkit Foods is proposed to be incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary and would, inter alia, engage in the business of providing food services (including innovation, preparation, sourcing, sale, and delivery of food to customers)," the company said in a stock exchange filing.
 
While details remain unclear about the specific focus of Blinkit Foods, it is likely to support Blinkit's quick commerce operations, particularly its 10-minute food delivery service, Bistro. The service, which is being expanded, is currently active in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR via 38 kitchens. 
 
The new entity will be established with a proposed authorised share capital of ₹1 crore, and a proposed paid-up share capital of ₹10 lakh, consisting of ₹1 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.
 
According to Deepinder Goyal, the company's co-founder and chief executive officer, preliminary data shows that these kitchens are generating incremental demand without cannibalising the Zomato (the company's food delivery arm) business. He added that through the platform, the company is tapping into two demand pockets, including customers who are looking for high-quality but low-cost meals and those looking for 'snacky' food in 10 minutes.
 
"While customer-side traction is pretty strong, we need to work and find answers to making money in this business. We will therefore continue to make calibrated investments towards building a scalable and profitable business here and will keep you posted when we have more to share," Goyal said in the shareholders' letter as the company also announced its financial results for the first quarter of FY26.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Taj parent expands partnership with Ambuja Neotia Group for 15 new hotels

Oberoi Realty Q1 result: Profit drops 28% to ₹421 crore on lower income

Titan to acquire 67% stake in Damas jewellery via UAE subsidiary

Amazon Prime Day breaks records with 18,000 orders per minute in India

Titan to acquire majority stake in Dubai-based jewellery retailer Damas

Topics :ZomatoBlinkitdoorstep deliveryFood delivery

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story