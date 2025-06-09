Monday, June 09, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / PFC withdraws zero-coupon bonds issuance due to weak investor demand

PFC withdraws zero-coupon bonds issuance due to weak investor demand

PFC shelves bond issue for the second time in weeks as investors demand higher yields, citing losses on REC's earlier ZCB issue and shifting bond market dynamics

Power Finance Corporation (Photo: BankTrack)

PFC raised Rs 4,480 crore through two separate tranches of varying maturity. (Photo: BankTrack)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned PFC has withdrawn its planned issuance of zero-coupon bonds for the second time in a few weeks, as investors demanded higher yields than what the issuer was willing to offer, sources said.
 
PFC was eyeing raising up to Rs 2,000 crore through zero-coupon bonds, which had a base issue of Rs 500 crore and a green-shoe option of Rs 1,500 crore. PFC received 28 bids worth Rs 1,470 crore, sources said, adding that the bids were in the range of 6.20 per cent to 7.02 per cent.
 
‘PFC was aiming for a lower yield cut-off, similar to REC. However, the market demanded a higher cut-off, having incurred losses on the REC zero-coupon bond. As a result, the issue was withdrawn,’ said a market participant, on condition of anonymity.
 
 
REC, in September last year, had raised Rs 5,000 crore through zero-coupon bonds at an effective yield of 6.25 per cent per annum. The issue saw overwhelming demand, with the bonds being oversubscribed by nearly seven times the issue size.
 
On 30 April, PFC shelved its bond issuance plan amid weak investor demand in the market due to oversupply of bonds, which led to unattractive prices. PFC was planning to raise Rs 6,000 crore through zero-coupon bonds.

Also Read

GDP

The rebound: Consumption picks up in FY25 on rural demand, shows NSO data

Gensol Engineering

PFC takes Gensol Engineering's forgery case to Economic Offences Wing

Indian Railway

PFC approves Rs 3.5 K cr loan for Chhattisgarh's East Rail Corridor project

Last week, at a conference of state power ministers in New Delhi, Union Power Minister M L Khattar urged them to publicly list their profit-making power sector entities. “Those states which have good performing generating or transmission companies (g

PFCCL incorporates two special purpose vehicles for transmission systems

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stocks to Watch, Feb 28: PFC, Paytm, JSW Infra, M&M, Tata Power, LIC

 
A zero-coupon bond is a type of debt instrument that does not pay periodic interest. Instead, it is issued at a deep discount and redeemed at its full face value upon maturity, with the profit being the difference between the purchase price and the maturity value. 
 
‘Zero-coupon bonds issued by state-run infrastructure companies appear to be losing steam, with the latest offering facing weak demand and ultimately being withdrawn. The instrument, once seen as a modern-day replacement for phased-out tax-free bonds, is now struggling to retain investor interest amid shifting bond market dynamics,’ said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP, adding that sentiment has shifted sharply in recent months.
 
‘Since April 2025, benchmark yields have softened in response to monetary policy actions, surplus liquidity, and a series of rate cuts and CRR cuts by the Reserve Bank of India. As the yield curve shifted downward mainly in short-term instruments, the relative attractiveness of earlier-issued long-term 10-year ZCBs waned. These bonds, priced aggressively last year in the primary market, are now trading at wider yields in the secondary market. This has left early investors, including arrangers, grappling with mark-to-market pressures and reduced exit options due to thin trading volumes,’ he added.
 
Meanwhile, PFC raised Rs 4,480 crore through two separate tranches of varying maturity. It raised Rs 2,500 crore at a cut-off of 6.27 per cent through bonds maturing in two years. Additionally, it raised Rs 1,980 crore at a cut-off of 6.59 per cent through bonds maturing in five years.

More From This Section

Wipro

Wipro opens Riyadh HQ, partners with PMU to boost Saudi tech talent

EaseMyTrip

EaseMyTrip launches investment arm to back growth-ready, profitable firms

Shares of tyre companies rallied for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, with most of the big players registering cumulative gains of up to 6 per cent over the past two days.

Continental to infuse Rs 100 cr in India to boost passenger vehicle biz

Birla Estates launches interactive AI powered ChatBot LIDEA on WhatsApp

Birla Estates raises Rs 420 cr from IFC to finance projects in Mumbai, Pune

Tenneco

Tenneco names Mahender Chhabra as CFO for business operations in India

Topics : PFC RBI Rate cuts bond market PFC REC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon