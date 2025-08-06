Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Jindal Stainless Q1 profit rises 10% on higher sales, value-added mix

Jindal Stainless Q1 profit rises 10% on higher sales, value-added mix

Jindal Stainless Q1FY26 net profit rises 10.2% Y-o-Y to Rs 714.16 crore on higher sales and value-added products, with domestic demand expected to grow at 9-10% CAGR

Jindal Stainless Limited

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jindal Stainless on Wednesday reported a 10.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) in the first quarter of FY26 to Rs 714.16 crore, on the back of higher sales volume and a greater share of value-added products in its mix.
 
Net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 648.06 crore.
 
Revenue from operations on a consolidated basis rose 8.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 10,207.14 crore from Rs 9,429.76 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, revenue was almost flat, while net profit rose 20.8 per cent.
 
Sales volume in Q1FY26 increased 8.3 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
 
Last quarter, the company had expressed optimism about the US market. However, Abhyuday Jindal, managing director, Jindal Stainless, said during a post-results media interaction that until clarity emerges on the US-India deal, there was some uncertainty around the US market. “But we are extremely bullish on the domestic market and that is where the focus is,” he said. 

“All sectors seem to be firing,” Jindal said, pointing to white goods, auto, and infrastructure. “With further push in public expenditure and private capex, we will see an increase in our domestic supply and demand. We are expecting stainless steel demand to grow at 9–10 per cent CAGR.”
 
Exports accounted for 10 per cent of total sales in Q1FY25 and stood at 9 per cent in Q1FY26. In Q4FY25, exports were at 8 per cent.
 
The Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA), on behalf of the domestic steel industry, has sought anti-dumping duty on stainless steel imports from China, Indonesia, and Vietnam.
 
Jindal said that a petition had been filed, adding that it was the “need of the hour” given trade uncertainties.
 
However, in the short term, the implementation of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms had helped bring down imports. “Quality control order is very much required for this industry,” Jindal said. 
 

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

