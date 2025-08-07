Stocks to Watch today, Aug 7: Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Trent, BHEL, Ircon

Stocks to watch today, Thursday, August 7, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to witness a muted start on Thursday as investors will react to additional 25 per cent tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on imports from India. At 7:10 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were trading at 24,590 points, down 40 points or 0.16 per cent.
Asian markets were trading mixed after President Trump vowed to impose a 100 per cent tariff on imports of semiconductors and chips. Last checked, South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.5 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.3 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.67 per cent. China's CSI 300 index was also trading 0.13 per cent higher. However, Australia's ASX 200 index was down 0.15 per cent.
On Wednesday, Wall Street settled higher as investors watched the last batch of June quarter corporate earnings. The S&P 500 index rose 0.73 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.18 per cent higher.
Here are the key stocks to watch today:
Hero MotoCorp: The world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer reported a consolidated revenue from operations of ₹9,727.75 crore in the June quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q1FY26), down 4.7 per cent from ₹ 10,210.79 crore in the year-ago period. The company's profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹1,705.65 crore, up 65.2 per cent from ₹1,032.2 crore in the Q1FY25.
Bajaj Auto: The automobile major reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹13,133.35 crore in the June 2025 quarter, up 10 per cent from ₹11,932.07 crore in the year-ago period. The company's PAT increased 13.84 per cent to ₹2,210.44 crore against ₹1,941.79 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Trent: The Tata Group company reported standalone revenue from operations of ₹4,781 crore in Q1FY26, up 20 per cent from ₹3,992 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its profit before tax (PBT) grew 23 per cent to ₹555 crore from ₹450 crore in the Q1FY25.
Jindal Stainless: The steel manufacturer reported a consolidated net revenue of ₹10,207 crore in Q1FY26, up 8.2 per cent from ₹9,430 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Profit after tax grew 10.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹715 crore against ₹646 crore.
Bharat Heavy Electrical (BHEL): The public sector enterprise posted consolidated revenue from operations of ₹5,484.91 crore compared to ₹5,484.92 crore in the year-ago period. The company's net loss widened to ₹455.5 crore from ₹211.4 crore in Q1FY26.
Bharat Forge: The company has signed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with its subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), for the transfer of its defence business for ₹453.3 crore. The Company and KSSL have also entered into a
Intellectual Property Rights Licensing Agreement.
CreditAccess Grameen: The microfinance institution has appointed Ganesh Narayanan as managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) for a period of five years. Additionally, Udaya Kumar Hebbar has been appointed as a non-executive (nominee) director, effective August 5.
IRCON: The engineering and construction company posted operating revenue of ₹1,786.3 crore, down 21.9 per cent from ₹2,287.1 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's PAT fell 26.8 per cent to ₹164.1 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹224 crore in the year-ago period.
Raymond: The textile major reported revenue from operations of ₹524 crore, up 17 per cent from ₹450 crore in the year-ago period. However, net profit fell 8.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹21 crore from ₹23 crore.
Q1 results today: Titan Company, LIC, HPCL, Godrej Consumer Products, Kalyan Jewellers India, Bajaj Electricals, Biocon, Cummins India, Metropolis Healthcare, National Aluminium Company, Kalpataru Projects International, Aegis Logistics, Apollo Tyres, Birlasoft, Data Patterns (India), Edelweiss Financial Services, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Indigo Paints, General Insurance Corporation of India, CE Info Systems, Global Health, Medi Assit Healthcare Services, Page Industries, Ramco Industries, Shree Renuka Sugars, and Sai Life Sciences, among others will release their Q1 earnings today.