Champions Trophy: Disappointing that India aren't playing in PAK - Naqvi

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has once again expressed his disappointment over India's decision to not play in Pakistan for the ongoing Champions Trophy, despite the event being hosted by Pakistan. India’s decision to play their matches in Dubai due to security concerns in Pakistan has left Naqvi disheartened, but he remains optimistic about the lasting legacy the event will leave for cricket in Pakistan.

Naqvi highlighted that, despite the PCB holding the hosting rights, India will not be participating in matches in Pakistan. He voiced his frustration, noting that not only the PCB, but also cricket fans around the world, as well as the ICC and commercial partners, would have liked to see India playing on Pakistani soil.

He emphasized that Pakistan has always upheld the principle of separating politics from sports, pointing out that Pakistan's team has toured India numerous times, including in 2011, 2012, 2016, and most recently in 2023. Naqvi had hoped that India would reciprocate and play in Pakistan, but unfortunately, that has not come to fruition.

While recognizing the challenges, he acknowledged that the ICC, PCB, and BCCI had agreed upon a hybrid model for the marquee fixture in all global events till 2027, which is a reflection of the political tensions that prevent the two teams from playing bilateral series.

Naqvi reiterated that the PCB and Pakistan's government had taken extensive measures to ensure the safety, hospitality, and logistics for India’s team. Despite these efforts, India chose not to travel. He expressed that this decision was a missed opportunity not only for the spectators but also for the players to experience Pakistan’s warmth, hospitality, and cricket culture.

The PCB Chairman remained focused on ensuring a world-class tournament, noting that the crowd support for matches like Afghanistan vs. South Africa and England vs. Australia proves the passion Pakistan has for the game. Naqvi also took pride in the fact that Pakistan, despite a decade-long absence of international cricket, had continued to thrive in world cricket, winning titles like the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup, the 2016 ICC Test Championship mace, and the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

He emphasized the significance of Pakistan hosting the Champions Trophy after such a long time, calling it a milestone moment that would not only cement Pakistan’s status as a passionate cricketing nation but also showcase its world-class infrastructure and cricketing culture to the world. Naqvi expressed his confidence that the event would pave the way for more ICC tournaments to be hosted in Pakistan in the future.

The chairman also pointed out the PCB's heavy investment in upgrading venues to offer the best experience for both players and fans. He firmly believes that these efforts will leave a lasting legacy for Pakistan cricket. Additionally, he reassured that Pakistan has taken every measure to guarantee the highest level of security for all teams participating in the event.