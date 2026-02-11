T20 WC 2026: How Afghanistan can still book their place in the Super 8s?

The match 13 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday will be a match to remember for ages. The Group D clash played between Afghanistan and South Africa became the first match in T20 World Cup history to be decided through a double Super Over.

In the match, batting first, South Africa scored 187 runs. In reply, Afghanistan were also bundled out for 187. Both teams then scored 17 runs in the Super Over before the Proteas finally secured a four-run win in the second Super Over.

ALSO READ: T20 WC: Injury blow for Australia as Marsh misses opener, Smith in Afghanistan, with the latest heartbreak, have lost both their games in this edition of the T20 World Cup, which puts the 2024 edition’s semi-finalists on the verge of an early exit. However, Afghanistan still have an outside chance of making it to the Super 8s. But how exactly can they do that? Let’s take a look.

Afghanistan need performance and luck As mentioned earlier in the article, Afghanistan have lost to New Zealand and South Africa already. They will now face the UAE and Canada next in what will be comparatively easy fixtures. If Afghanistan manage to beat both teams, they will then have to hope that the loser of the New Zealand vs South Africa game also loses their final group-stage game, putting them on par with four points. In that case, Afghanistan can qualify for the Super 8s on the basis of net run rate. Easy path for New Zealand and South Africa New Zealand and South Africa are off to a great start in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, winning two games each, and now play each other, with the winner almost confirming their place in the Super 8s. However, the losing side will still have their fate in their own hands. They would just need to win their last game and they will book their place in the Super 8s.