DC vs CSK live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

The coin flip of the match went in DC's way who opted to bat first.

Captain's take after toss:

Axar Patel (DC): We will bat first. It looks like a good surface and it could get a bit slow in the second innings, want to give the advantage to the bowlers. It's an important match, but you can't think about the points, it puts you under unnecessary pressure. Just do the basics well and don't think about the results. I think we have batted and bowled pretty well, could've done better in the field. One change - Lungi Ngidi in place of Kyle Jamieson.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (DC): We were looking to bowl; it looks a bit dry and don't think it'll not change a lot. So batting or bowling isn't a worry. We've been improving a lot in all departments after the first three games, we just want the momentum to keep going. But this is a new game and we want to start well. Getting the youngsters in and repaying the faith shown by the management, but still a lot to do. We had to tinker a bit after Ghosh got injured - so Aeal Hosein and Gurjapneet Singh come in.

IPL 2026 DC vs CSK playing 11:

DC playing 11: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Impact players: David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, Auqib Nabi Dar

Chennai Super Kings playing 11: Sanju Samson (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh

Impact players: Sarfaraz Khan, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube