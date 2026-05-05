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DC vs CSK live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings through its app and website

DC vs CSK broadcast details
DC vs CSK broadcast details
BS Web Team New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 7:15 PM IST
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The Delhi Capitals will be ook to end their inconsistency at home as they host Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2026 today. Both teams are locked on eight points from nine games, leaving no margin for error in the race to the playoffs.

The coin flip of the match went in DC's way who opted to bat first. 

 

Captain's take after toss:

 

Axar Patel (DC): We will bat first. It looks like a good surface and it could get a bit slow in the second innings, want to give the advantage to the bowlers. It's an important match, but you can't think about the points, it puts you under unnecessary pressure. Just do the basics well and don't think about the results. I think we have batted and bowled pretty well, could've done better in the field. One change - Lungi Ngidi in place of Kyle Jamieson.

 

Ruturaj Gaikwad (DC): We were looking to bowl; it looks a bit dry and don't think it'll not change a lot. So batting or bowling isn't a worry. We've been improving a lot in all departments after the first three games, we just want the momentum to keep going. But this is a new game and we want to start well. Getting the youngsters in and repaying the faith shown by the management, but still a lot to do. We had to tinker a bit after Ghosh got injured - so Aeal Hosein and Gurjapneet Singh come in. 

IPL 2026 DC vs CSK playing 11:

 

DC playing 11: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

 

Impact players: David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, Auqib Nabi Dar

 

Chennai Super Kings playing 11: Sanju Samson (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh

 

Impact players: Sarfaraz Khan, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube

 

  IPL 2026 Match 48, DC vs CSK: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
 
Now, before the match begins, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the DC vs CSK IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you do not miss a moment of the action.
 
IPL 2026 DC vs CSK broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch DC vs CSK in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings take place in the IPL 2026?
 
The match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 5 (Tuesday).
 
What is the venue for the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings match in the IPL 2026?
 
The match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026 will be held at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 5.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match in the IPL 2026 on May 5?
 
The toss for the match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026 begin on May 5?
 
The match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026 will start at 7.30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on its app and website.   
 
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsDelhi CapitalsCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: May 05 2026 | 6:20 PM IST

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