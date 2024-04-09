IPL 2024 tomorrow's match: RR vs GT Playing 11, live match time, streaming

In Match 24 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium, Jaipur on April 10 (Wednesday). Gujarat have to bring their campaign back on track and they will face an uphill task in Rajasthan, who have not lost a single game in IPL so far.





Check IPL 2024 points table and team rankings here Coming to the team dynamics, it is expected that Rajasthan will play an unchanged Playing 11 from previous match. However, they might bring pacer Sandeep Sharma, who missed the next two games, in their XI.

Meanwhile, Gujarat are fretting over the fitness of power-hitter David Miller, who missed the previous two games. Miller was replaced by Kane Williamson but the former Kiwi captain failed to make any impression. If Miller gets fit then, Kane has to warm the benches once again.

IPL 2024: RR vs GT Playing 11 prediction

RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact player: Shubham Dubey

GT Playing 11 probables: Shubman Gill, BR Sharath/Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma,

Impact player: Kane Williamson

RR vs GT head-to-head

Total matches played: 5

Gujarat Titans won: 4

Rajasthan Royals won: 1

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Spencer Johnson, Kartik Tyagi, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Kunal Singh Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Donovan Ferreira, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Abid Mushtaq, Tanush Kotian.

