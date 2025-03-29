IPL 2025 key stats: Can DC vs SRH match cross 300 runs in an innings?

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to reignite their rivalry in IPL 2025 on Sunday, March 30 at Visakhapatnam in match number 10 of the competition. Both teams have started the season with high-scoring games. The hosts, DC, chased down the 210-run target set by LSG at this very venue, while on the other hand, SRH, despite putting just 190 on the board in their last game, started the season with the second-highest score of IPL — that is, 286 — which has made fans certain that a 300-plus total is on the cards in the 18th season of IPL. If we take a look at the records of these two teams in the last two seasons and add it to the batting-friendly wicket of ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, we can expect the first-ever 300-plus score of IPL to be recorded on Sunday. But what are the numbers and records the players of both these teams hold that support the 300-plus runs theory? Let's take a look.

Powerplay domination

The powerplay overs (1-6) often set the tone for a massive total, and SRH has been the most dominant team in this phase since IPL 2024. They have the highest run rate in the powerplay, scoring at 11.4 runs per over, ahead of KKR (10.7) and DC (10.6). This aggressive start is further highlighted by their ability to clear the ropes frequently — SRH has smashed 65 sixes in the powerplay during this period, comfortably ahead of DC's 48. With explosive openers like Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, SRH can capitalise on fielding restrictions and post a rapid start, increasing the likelihood of a 300-run innings. DC, with an aggressive batting mindset, is also capable of matching this approach.

Explosive strike rates and boundary hitting

To reach a massive total, a team needs batters who can maintain a high strike rate and find the boundary consistently. Players from both SRH and DC dominate the charts in these metrics. Jake Fraser-McGurk has been the most aggressive batter in IPL since 2024, boasting an astonishing strike rate of 232. He is followed by SRH’s Abhishek Sharma (202) and Travis Head (192), both of whom have shown remarkable consistency in attacking cricket. Additionally, Fraser-McGurk has the best balls-per-boundary (BPB) ratio of 2.4, meaning he finds the fence almost every two balls. Abhishek (3.0 BPB) and Head (3.1 BPB) also maintain aggressive scoring rates. With such firepower in their kitty, both teams have the capability to maintain a high scoring rate throughout the innings.

Death overs carnage

A strong finish is crucial to reaching 300 runs, and the presence of power-hitters in the death overs further strengthens the case. Tristan Stubbs, a key finisher for DC, has been the most destructive batter in the last four overs since IPL 2024, maintaining an unbelievable strike rate of 297. If DC can get an aggressive start from their top order, Stubbs can utilise the death overs to finally give the fans the magical 300-plus score with his power-hitting, as the records show.

Can 300 runs be achieved?