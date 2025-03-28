KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match rescheduled in April due to security reasons

The IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), originally slated for April 6, has now been rescheduled to April 8, the BCCI confirmed in a statement on Friday, March 28.

The date change was made following requests from the Kolkata Police and the Cricket Association of Bengal, who cited a shortage of police personnel due to their deployment for security arrangements during the Ram Navami festivities.

In response to this, the authorities have decided to move the game to Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 3:30 PM (IST), and this adjustment has been accepted. The rest of the IPL schedule remains unaffected.

As a result of this change, the KKR vs LSG game, originally part of a double-header on Sunday, will now be played on Tuesday afternoon, while the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match will remain as scheduled for Sunday evening at 7:30 PM. Additionally, the April 8 schedule will feature another match later in the evening, with Punjab Kings taking on Chennai Super Kings in Chandigarh at 7:30 PM.