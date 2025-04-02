IPL 2025 RCB vs GT: Bengaluru pitch report, M Chinnaswamy Stadium key stats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Wednesday, April 2, at 7:30 pm IST in match number 14 of IPL 2025.

RCB return home to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, riding high on back-to-back wins in IPL 2025. Led by new captain Rajat Patidar, they have dominated both Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, showcasing a well-rounded squad. Their bowling attack, anchored by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, will be crucial against Gujarat Titans' formidable top order, led by Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan.

Gujarat, recovering from a slow start, will look to build on their recent win against Mumbai Indians. With Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore in their spin arsenal and Kagiso Rabada leading the pace attack, GT aim to stifle RCB’s in-form batters like Virat Kohli and Phil Salt.

With Chinnaswamy’s short boundaries favouring batters, this clash promises fireworks. Will RCB continue their dominance, or can GT pull off an upset? All eyes are set on Bengaluru for a high-octane showdown.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Pitch report for RCB vs GT IPL 2025

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is renowned for its batting-friendly conditions, where a quick outfield and short boundaries create the perfect setting for high-scoring encounters. These factors often put bowlers under immense pressure, making it a challenging venue for defending totals. As a result, teams winning the toss typically opt to bowl first, as chasing has proven to be a successful strategy here. However, bowlers who effectively mix up their pace and execute their plans with precision can still influence the game and restrict opposition batters.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: IPL T20 stats

Recent match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

The last IPL game at Chinnaswamy was match number 68 of IPL 2024 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings. The match was a high-stakes one, as the winner would have qualified for the playoffs. RCB secured their spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs with a thrilling 27-run win over Chennai Super Kings. Batting first, RCB posted a formidable 218/5, powered by Faf du Plessis (54), Rajat Patidar (41 off 23), and Cameron Green (38 not out off 17). A late flourish from Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik helped RCB cross the 200-run mark.

CSK’s chase got off to a shaky start, losing Ruturaj Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell early. Rachin Ravindra (61) and Ajinkya Rahane (33) rebuilt, but RCB struck back with key wickets. Ravindra Jadeja (42) fought hard, and MS Dhoni briefly raised CSK’s hopes with a massive 110-metre six in the final over. However, Yash Dayal held his nerve, restricting CSK to 191/7 and sealing RCB’s qualification. The win marked a dramatic end to a virtual knockout, eliminating CSK from the playoffs.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru – T20 Stats (Since 2024 IPL) Total Matches: 14

Results: Bat 1st Won – 7 | Bat 2nd Won – 7

Average 1st Innings Score: 181/6

Highest 1st Innings Score: 287/3 (Highest in IPL history)

Lowest Total Defended: 159

Highest Target Chased: 183

200+ Totals: 3 times in 14 matches

Sixes Per Match: 18 Bowling Analysis Pace: 69% of overs | 132 wickets | Avg – 25.9 | Economy – 9.2

Spin: 31% of overs | 64 wickets | Avg – 36.0 | Economy – 8.5 Winning Score Trends When 1st Innings Score is Above 180: Matches – 6

Bat 1st Won – 5 | Bat 2nd Won – 1 When 1st Innings Score is 180 or Below: Matches – 8

Bat 1st Won – 2 | Bat 2nd Won – 6

