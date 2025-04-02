Suryakumar Yadav to follow Jaiswal's path with probable Mumbai exit?

There appears to be a significant shift in Mumbai cricket as, just hours after Yashasvi Jaiswal requested a No Objection Certificate (NOC), another prominent Indian batter is reportedly considering a move as well according to Times of India. While no final decision has been made yet, there are speculations that India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav might follow his Mumbai teammate to Goa. However, a few hours later, Suryakumar Yadav himself clarified that the rumours are nothing but comical, pointing out the specific report on social media.

Rumors suggest that Suryakumar is playing a key role in convincing players to consider the move. On Wednesday afternoon, Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik was reportedly in meetings regarding these developments. Jaiswal, who had initially been approached by GCA around a week ago, has now formally requested the NOC, and Desai mentioned that the necessary paperwork will be completed shortly.

While the move has generated considerable attention, some believe certain events may have influenced Jaiswal’s decision. One such incident was during the 2022 Duleep Trophy, where Jaiswal was sent off the field by Mumbai's red-ball captain, Ajinkya Rahane, which has since fueled speculation of unrest within the Mumbai camp. Jaiswal also withdrew from the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Vidarbha last season due to an ankle injury, which raised further questions. Before making his decision, Jaiswal reportedly consulted with senior Mumbai teammates, and it's speculated that his captaincy ambitions may have influenced his choice.

Interestingly, the timing of this move comes amid the ongoing IPL season, with Jaiswal set to travel with Rajasthan Royals (RR) for their upcoming match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 5. His team management has not commented on the matter, and even his family is reportedly surprised by the developments.

The Goa Cricket Association (GCA) has been reaching out to players across the country after their promotion to the Elite Group in the Ranji Trophy. While discussions with Jaiswal have been ongoing for a few days, sources indicate that talks with Suryakumar are also in progress. According to The Times of India, GCA has also contacted Hyderabad's captain Tilak Varma. However, GCA secretary Shambha Desai declined to provide specifics, stating they would finalize the list of professional players soon.