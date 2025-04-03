IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch KKR vs SRH cricket match live?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continue their IPL 2025 journey as they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata tonight. This matchup is a rematch of last year’s final, where KKR triumphed by eight wickets to claim their third IPL title. However, this season has seen a different narrative, with both teams from last year's finale currently sitting at the bottom of the points table.

SRH skipper has won the toss and elected to bowl first against KKR in Kolkata Both skippers after the toss: Pat Cummins: We will bowl. Looks like a good surface, but I'm terrible at reading it. They outplayed us in the final, but a bit of change in both sides. We've spoken about our batting, we've been at our best while being aggressive, but we can't be reckless. He has been amazing, doesn't get unfazed by any situation. Coordination is the key, but we do have a clear idea. Ajinkya Rahane: Looks good, I'm really happy with the pitch, we were also bowling first. It will suit our spinners, at home, you should get what you want, but we'll need to assess the situation quickly with the bat. We sat together, discussed how we can get better, but this is a long tournament and it was one bad day. Moeen Ali comes in place of Spencer Johnson. Regardless of all plans, we'll have to come out and do well in the middle. KKR playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ramandeep Singh SRH playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Kamindu Mendis, Simarjeet Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari

Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, KKR began their campaign with a disappointing seven-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore. They bounced back in their second match against Rajasthan Royals, thanks to a brilliant unbeaten knock of 97 by Quinton de Kock. Unfortunately, in their most recent game against Mumbai Indians, KKR's batting line-up crumbled, posting a meager total of 116, which Mumbai easily chased down.

Check IPL 2025 KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES here Similarly, SRH has experienced a fluctuating start to their season. They began with a sensational performance, smashing a massive 286 runs to defeat Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs. However, their momentum quickly faltered, as they lost their next two matches against Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2025 KKR vs SRH broadcast details

Also Read

IPL 2025 KKR vs SRH broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 KKR vs SRH: Kolkata pitch report, Eden Gardens key stats How to watch KKR vs SRH in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2025?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 3 (Thursday).

What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2025?

The match will be held at the Eden gardens in Kolkata on April 3.

What time will the toss take place for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the IPL 2025 match between KKR and SRH will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 begin on April 3?

The IPL 2025 match between KKR and SRH will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website.