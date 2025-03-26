IPL 2025: Here's why Sunil Narine not playing KKR vs RR match today?

"Sunil Narine is unavailable due to illness, so Moeen Ali will replace him," Rahane announced after winning the toss and choosing to bowl. Narine has been a pivotal player for KKR over the years, contributing both as a spinner and an opening batsman.

In the season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore last week, Narine scored 44 off 26 balls and later took one wicket, conceding 27 runs in his four-over spell.

