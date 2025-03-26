Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Here's why Sunil Narine not playing KKR vs RR match today?

IPL 2025: Here's why Sunil Narine not playing KKR vs RR match today?

Narine will miss the game due to illness, as confirmed by captain Ajinkya Rahane during the toss.

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell
Sunil Narine and Andre Russell vs RCB. Photo: Sportzpics
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 7:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kolkata Knight Riders face an early blow ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. Sunil Narine, the all-rounder and opener, will miss the game due to illness, as confirmed by captain Ajinkya Rahane during the toss. Moeen Ali has been brought in as his replacement.  Check RR vs KKR IPL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES here  With their important player out for the tie, it will be interesting to see how the batting order changes for the defending champions. Moeen Ali will be looking to make an impact on his KKR debut as well on the night. 
"Sunil Narine is unavailable due to illness, so Moeen Ali will replace him," Rahane announced after winning the toss and choosing to bowl. Narine has been a pivotal player for KKR over the years, contributing both as a spinner and an opening batsman.
 
In the season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore last week, Narine scored 44 off 26 balls and later took one wicket, conceding 27 runs in his four-over spell.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025 RR vs KKR: Guwahati pitch report & key stats of Barsapara Stadium

IPL 2025: LSG pacer Avesh Khan attains full recovery from knee injury

IPL 2025 RR vs KKR: Here's why Rahul Dravid is in a Wheelchair; watch video

Why was Washington Sundar benched? Even Sundar Pichai wants to know

GT vs PBKS HIGHLIGHTS UPDATES IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer's IPL best leads PBKS to winning start

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRajasthan RoyalsKolkata Knight Riders

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story