IPL to T20: Top 10 players who hit fastest century in cricket history

Top 10 players who hit fastest century in IPL 2024 Player Balls Match Venue Date CH Gayle 30 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Pune Warriors Bangalore 23 April 2013 YK Pathan 37 Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians Mumbai 13 March 2010 DA Miller 38 Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore Mohali 06 May 2013 Travis Head 39 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore Bengaluru 15 April 2024 Will Jacks 41 Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahmedabad 28 April 2024 AC Gilchrist 42 Deccan Chargers v Mumbai Indians Mumbai 27 April 2008 AB de Villiers 43 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Lions Bangalore 14 May 2016 DA Warner 43 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad 30 April 2017 ST Jayasuriya 45 Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings Mumbai 14 May 2008 MA Agarwal 45 Kings XI Punjab v Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 27 Sep 2020 M Vijay 46 Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals Chennai 03 April 2010

Former West Indies player Chris Gayle holds the record of hitting fastest century in Indian Premier League. He reached the three-figure-mark in just 30 balls in 2013 when he took now defunct Pune Warriors to cleaners on April 23, 2013.Will Jacks smashed the second-fastest century in IPL 2024 as he reached the milestone in just 41 balls. He smashed 10 sixes on course to a superb win against Gujarat Titans Travis Head hit the fastest century in IPL 2024 when he reached the milestone against RCB earlier in the tournament.