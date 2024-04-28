Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL to T20: Top 10 players who hit fastest century in cricket history

IPL to T20: Top 10 players who hit fastest century in cricket history

Former West Indies player Chris Gayle holds the record of hitting fastest century in Indian Premier League. He reached the three-figure-mark in just 30 balls in 2013

Will Jacks
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 6:53 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Former West Indies player Chris Gayle holds the record of hitting fastest century in Indian Premier League. He reached the three-figure-mark in just 30 balls in 2013 when he took now defunct Pune Warriors to cleaners on April 23, 2013.

Will Jacks smashed the second-fastest century in IPL 2024 as he reached the milestone in just 41 balls. He smashed 10 sixes on course to a superb win against Gujarat Titans.

Travis Head hit the fastest century in IPL 2024 when he reached the milestone against RCB earlier in the tournament.

Top 10 players who hit fastest century in IPL 2024
Player Balls Match Venue Date
CH Gayle 30 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Pune Warriors Bangalore 23 April 2013
YK Pathan 37 Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians Mumbai 13 March 2010
DA Miller 38 Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore Mohali 06 May 2013
Travis Head 39 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore Bengaluru 15 April 2024
Will Jacks 41 Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahmedabad 28 April 2024
AC Gilchrist 42 Deccan Chargers v Mumbai Indians Mumbai 27 April 2008
AB de Villiers 43 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Lions Bangalore 14 May 2016
DA Warner 43 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad 30 April 2017
ST Jayasuriya 45 Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings Mumbai 14 May 2008
MA Agarwal 45 Kings XI Punjab v Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 27 Sep 2020
M Vijay 46 Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals Chennai 03 April 2010

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Indian Street Premier League: Full schedule, teams, owners, live streaming

IPL to international cricket: Top 10 fastest deliveries bowled in history

SRH to South Africa: Highest powerplay scores in IPL, T20 cricket history

Most sixes to highest run rate: IPL 2024 set to break T20 tourney's record

Nepal to SRH: Top five highest team scores in history of T20 cricket

IPL 2024 points table: CSK, SRH, RCB, GT rankings; top batters and bowlers

IPL 2024, GT vs RCB: Bengaluru need 201 runs to keep playoff hopes alive

CSK vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST

IPL 2024: GT vs RCB head-to-head, pitch report, Ahmedabad weather forecast

IPL 2024 points table: MI, DC, RR, LSG rankings; top batters and bowlers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsMumbai Indians

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story