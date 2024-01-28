Home / Cricket / News / Kohli never been to NCA for fitness issues: Rohit lauds Virat's work ethic

Kohli never been to NCA for fitness issues: Rohit lauds Virat's work ethic

I would say that all the younger players should look up to the passion that Virat has, says Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 6:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Virat Kohli has hardly ever set foot at the Bengaluru-based National Cricket Academy for any fitness-related rehabilitation work, said Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who wants aspiring cricketers to follow the ace batter's exemplary work-ethic.

"Virat Kohli has never been to NCA in his entire career. I would say that all the younger players should look up to the passion that he has," Rohit told former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik on JioCinema.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Leave alone how he plays the cover drive, flick, cut but first things first you have to understand what is the quality of the players that makes him where he is today."

Kohli has opted out of the first two Tests of the ongoing five-match series against England for "personal reasons".

"I have watched Kohli enough. He can easily be satisfied with what he has achieved. He can say that I will take it easy in these 2-3 series, I will come later, but he is always there for the team," said Rohit.

Check India vs England 2nd Test match details here

Staying hungry

The Indian skipper further emphasised the invaluable quality of hunger and the lack of complacency in Kohli's mindset, expressing that such attributes cannot be imparted through teaching.

He stressed the need for aspiring cricketers to learn this internal drive by observing others.

"That mindset of being hungry and not complacent cannot be taught. You have to learn that from by looking at the others. It has to come from within. I cannot teach you that, Rohit added.

"That is the first thing that I would say rather than looking at Virat Kohli or others technically. You have to stay hungry all the time, bring the passion and the pride to everything, being out there in the sun, playing for the team and getting the job done. This is what I want to the guys to have first," the Indian skipper concluded.

Also Read

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

World Cup 2023: Special to equal my hero's record - Kohli on 49th ODI ton

Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Bangar decodes Kohli's plan for Pakistani bowlers

IND vs AFG: Here's why Virat Kohli should open with T20 World Cup in focus

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli equals Sachin's record of 49 ODI centuries

IND vs ENG 1st Test: 231 was gettable, we didn't bat well enough - Rohit

WI-AUS Test: Joseph's 7 wkts help West Indies beat Australia in a thriller

India vs England: Top 10 highest run-chase in India in Test history

IND VS ENG 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hartley, Pope shine in England's win

T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya begins bowling full tilt after rehabilitation

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rohit SharmaVirat KohliIndia cricket teamICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story