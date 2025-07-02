Home / Economy / News / ESIC launches SPREE 2025 to expand social security coverage for workers

ESIC launches SPREE 2025 to expand social security coverage for workers

The scheme will be active from July 1 to December 31, and provides one-time opportunity for unregistered employers and employees to enrol without facing inspections for past dues

Mansukh L Mandaviya, Mansukh L
The corporation approved SPREE 2025 during its 196th meeting in Shimla on June 27 under the chairmanship of Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 4:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has rolled out Scheme for Promotion of Registration of Employers and Employees (SPREE) 2025 to expand its social security coverage, an official statement said.

The corporation approved SPREE 2025 during its 196th meeting in Shimla on June 27 under the chairmanship of Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The scheme will be active from July 1 to December 31, 2025 and provides one-time opportunity for unregistered employers and employees including contractual and temporary workers to enrol without facing inspections or demands for past dues.

Employers can register their units and employees digitally through ESIC portal, Shram Suvidha and MCA portal.

Registration will be considered valid from the date declared by the employer. No contribution or benefit will apply for periods prior to registration.

No inspection or demand for past records will be made for the pre-registration period.

The scheme encourages voluntary compliance by removing the fear of retrospective penalties and easing the registration process. Prior to SPREE, non-registration within specified timeframes could result in legal action and a demand for backdated dues.

SPREE 2025 addresses these barriers, aiming to bring left-out establishments and workers into the ESI fold and ensure broader social protection.

By simplifying the registration process and offering immunity from retrospective liabilities, the scheme not only encourages employers to regularize their workforce but also ensures that more workers, especially those in contractual sectors, gain access to essential health and social benefits under the ESI Act.

Originally introduced in 2016, SPREE has facilitated the registration of over 88,000 employers and 1.02 crore employees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aligning RE with development goals can lift 193 mn from poverty: UNDP Study

TReDS platform RXIL crosses ₹2 trn MSME invoice financing milestone

Trump says trade deal with India 'soon' as July 9 deadline approaches

Premium

Mineral, metal output continues growth momentum in early FY26

Premium

Coal Ministry to launch digital module for faster, transparent clearances

Topics :ESICemployeesocial securityworkers

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story