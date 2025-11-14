Friday, November 14, 2025 | 12:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BJP's Maithili Thakur leads Alinagar, says 'never doubted the result'

BJP's Maithili Thakur leads Alinagar, says 'never doubted the result'

Bihar Assembly elections 2025: BJP's Maithili Thakur leads Alinagar seat with over 20,000 votes; RJD candidate Binod Mishra is trailing

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Popular folk singer Maithili Thakur, who is making her election debut on a BJP ticket, has taken a strong lead in the Alinagar Assembly seat with 22,236 votes. RJD candidate Binod Mishra is trailing behind with 13,692 votes.
 

‘Will be there for the people’, says Maithili Thakur

 
Responding to early trends, Thakur said, “I am feeling really good. I never doubted the result would be like this. The love people have shown me and my party is heartwarming. I will be there for the people in the coming five years."
 
She added, "I am a daughter of this soil and never saw voters as just voters, but as family, and people have responded the same way. I’m just 25, but I will prove myself in the days ahead."
 
 
The BJP’s decision to field a 25-year-old folk singer from a constituency long dominated by the RJD is seen as an attempt to draw on Mithila’s strong cultural identity and convert that sentiment into political support.
 
Thakur is contesting against RJD's senior leader Binod Mishra and Jan Suraaj Party candidate Biplaw Kumar Chowdhary.   

Alinagar Assembly seat

 
Alinagar is an important Assembly seat in the Darbhanga district. It lies about 38 km east of Darbhanga town and roughly 145 km north of Patna.
 
The seat has a mix of Brahmin, Yadav and Muslim voters who have traditionally influenced electoral outcomes. It is a general category constituency and falls under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha seat. 
 
The constituency covers Alinagar, Tardih and Ghanshyampur community development blocks, along with the Motipur panchayat. In the 2020 Assembly elections, Alinagar had 275,559 registered voters.

Topics : Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

