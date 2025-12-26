Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' earns over ₹1,000 crore at global box office

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's latest directorial "Dhurandhar" has crossed the mark of ₹1,000 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers said.

Featuring Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi, the film has been produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

The makers shared the box office numbers with a post on their Instagram handle on Friday. "Entering the 1000 CR club, loud and proud. Book your tickets. (Link in bio). #Dhurandhar Frenzy Continues Worldwide," read the caption.

The total collection of the film at the worldwide box office stands at ₹1006.7 crore. It has grossed ₹789.8 crore at the domestic box office.