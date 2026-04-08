'Expeditiously exit': India issues fresh advisory for citizens in Iran

The Indian Embassy in Tehran on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory urging Indian nationals in Iran to expeditiously exit the country, as the security situation in the region remains uncertain despite a two-week ceasefire being announced.

In a post on X, the Indian embassy in Iran asked its citizens to leave using the routes suggested by the mission.

“It is again reiterated that there should be no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy,” the post read.

The Embassy also shared its emergency contact details for Indian nationals:

Mobile Numbers:

+989128109115 +989128109109 +989128109102 +989932179359 Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in The advisory came hours after the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire. The embassy had earlier issued an advisory on Tuesday evening, asking Indian nationals in Iran to remain indoors for the next 48 hours. It also advised those in temporary accommodation to avoid relocation. The earlier advisory followed a warning by US President Donald Trump that a “whole civilisation will die tonight” if Iran did not meet his 8 pm Eastern Time deadline (5:30 am IST, Wednesday) to end its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. US-Iran ceasefire Earlier in the day, the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, about an hour before Trump’s deadline to “obliterate” the rival country was set to expire. Trump shared a statement saying Iran would allow safe passage through the strait if its power infrastructure is not attacked.

The statement added that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be permitted for a limited period. “For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations,” it said. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council claimed a “historic victory” after Trump suspended the “bombing and attack” campaign and agreed to a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he has invited delegations from both countries to Islamabad on April 10 for face-to-face talks aimed at reaching a conclusive agreement “to settle all disputes”.