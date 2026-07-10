Avoid a costly early exit: Steps before surrendering an insurance policy

Affordability problems can also force an exit. "A buyer may commit to a large annual premium during the tax-saving season but be unable to pay the same amount every year," says Raghaw.

Poor product performance can further prompt policyholders to reconsider their purchase. "This is particularly relevant in the case of unit-linked insurance plans (Ulips)," says Raghaw.

A policyholder may receive nothing if a traditional policy lapses before two premiums have been paid. Even after several years, the surrender proceeds may remain substantially below the premiums paid. "A policyholder may receive only a proportion of the premiums paid even after holding a traditional policy for five or seven years, let alone earn a meaningful return on them," says Raghaw.