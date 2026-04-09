Display steady credit behaviour for 3-6 months for easier card approval

Media reports suggest that Indian lenders are likely to become more cautious in issuing credit cards, as the West Asia conflict and the fall in stock markets have made them more risk-averse. Banks are expected to further tighten their underwriting standards for credit cards.

The tightening of underwriting standards for credit cards is a reaction to growing macroeconomic uncertainty. Banks are prioritising asset quality over ambitious expansion. “They regard unsecured lending as inherently vulnerable to income disruptions, rising living expenses, and unstable markets,” says Shams Tabrej, co-founder & chief executive officer (CEO), Ezeepay.

The regulator has been pushing for lenders to expand their unsecured portfolios in a sensible and risk-aware manner. “The Reserve Bank of India’s higher risk weights on unsecured retail lending in late 2023 increased capital requirements for lenders and nudged them towards tighter underwriting,” says Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.

Banks may raise the minimum acceptable credit scores, especially for new-to-credit applicants. “First-time applicants may witness longer approval times or higher rejection rates,” says Tabrej. They may also be asked for more documentary proof.

The tightening is likely to happen through more disciplined credit assessment rather than explicit rule changes. “Lenders may place greater weight on income stability, employer profile, and stable employment,” says Tabrej. Scrutiny of repayment behaviour and the borrower’s overall leverage may increase.

The unsecured loan segment has grown rapidly over the past few years. “Tightening typically follows rapid expansion in unsecured credit,” says Shetty.

“Customers already carrying high utilisation levels, typically above 30–40 per cent, are likely to face tighter filters,” says Shetty. Customers with multiple recent credit enquiries may also see higher rejection rates.

New-to-credit customers are likely to be among the most impacted. Workers in the gig economy or informal sector with little official income, self-employed individuals with variable income, and customers with weak or inconsistent credit records are likely to be among the most impacted.

Even after the card is approved, it may come with lower initial credit limits to reduce early-stage risk. “More applicants may be offered secured cards or entry-level product options, instead of full-fledged unsecured cards,” says Tabrej.

An FD-backed card or a low-limit entry card can help build an early repayment track record. “A secured credit card can help young or new-to-credit customers establish an initial track record and begin building credit history,” says Vijay Anand MV, head of strategy, Zolve, a financial services firm that helps immigrants build credit history in the country they have moved to.

“Starting with short-term, low-cost credit products such as microloans or buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) products and repaying them on time can help,” says Tabrej.

Maintaining stable banking behaviour and income flow can strengthen one's profile. New-to-credit customers should actively use digital payment platforms to create a transaction trail.

“Consumers with an existing relationship with the bank have much higher chances of card approval,” says Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar.

On the other hand, salaried individuals with steady income sources and customers with a solid repayment history are likely to be less impacted.

Ensuring every payment is made on time is critical for new entrants. They should also keep credit utilisation below 30 per cent. “Applying selectively to credit products and avoiding multiple applications in a short span can improve the odds of approval,” says Anand MV.

Even three to six months of healthy credit habits can materially improve the odds. Financial and know-your-customer (KYC) records should be accurate and up-to-date.